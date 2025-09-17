Hazelle Teo and fiance pay the price in Switzerland after forgetting to bring driver's licence

Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo and her fiance, local pianist James Wong, faced holiday troubles in Switzerland when they realised they both forgot to bring their driver's licence.

In a series of Instagram Stories shared on Monday (Sept 15), Hazelle, 31, said that they had "planned to rent a car in Switzerland and even paid for everything".

Thinking that an international driving permit was sufficient, she wrote: "We've been so used to having Singpass at our convenience that we totally forgot we had to bring a physical driver's licence."

Unfortunately, Singpass is not accepted in Switzerland and without their physical licence, the couple had to forgo their rental plans.

Instead, they got two Swiss travel passes — costing them $1,500 — which allows for "unlimited train, bus and boat rides and in the long run, would be the more reasonable option", said Hazelle.

"But wah, $1,500 for two pax is like [horrified emoji]," she added.

Oftentimes, holiday disasters can turn the trip sour but fortunately for Hazelle, 25-year-old James was her calm during the storm. When they had to pay a $300 cancellation fee for the car rental, he told her: "That's okay, as long as we don't lose each other."

Hazelle said: "This story shall forever be one for the books."

The couple, who announced their engagement in June on Instagram, was in Switzerland for a pre-wedding photo shoot.

