HBO's Harry Potter series to premiere Christmas 2026

The Harry Potter revival will be released earlier than expected on HBO.

The first trailer for the upcoming revival series based on JK Rowling's wizarding novels — which started with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone has been unveiled, and fans won't be waiting until 2027 like they expected.

At the end of the teaser, HBO confirmed the show will premiere Christmas 2026, rather than the 2027 date which was previously announced.

Meanwhile, the first season will be called Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, which means each series will be named after the respective book instead of simply being called Harry Potter.

HBO and HBO Max boss Casey Bloys recently insisted it hasn't been difficult getting actors to commit to a decade of work for the Potter show, which will have a season dedicated to each of Rowling's seven books.

He told Variety: "Not really. I mean, I think anytime someone signs on to a TV project, the hope is it's gonna be [a] job for the next 10 years. I mean, that's a dream.

"So we didn't really have any issues with that. I think anybody who's willing to go up for a television show, it's possible they're signing up for a long-term gig.

"So it's something you have to think about. But we haven't seen many people say, "Well, I don't want to do that, because it's going to be too long."

Bloys explained that working in television is his "preferred medium" creatively, as it allows people to spend "more time with characters and story".

He added: "And so if you've got a book, let alone a series of books, to kind of arbitrarily say, 'Well, we've got two hours' you have to make some difficult decisions.

"So the idea is to have the freedom to let it breathe a little bit more and explore the world a bit more."

The Harry Potter reboot will star Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid) and Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape) have also been cast.

Succession writer Francesca Gardiner is on board as showrunner, while Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones) is directing several episodes.

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