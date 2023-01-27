HBO Max cancels Doom Patrol and Titans after 4 seasons

HBO Max has cancelled DC’s Titans and Doom Patrol after four seasons.

Both Titans and Doom Patrol have been well-received by critics and have done well on the streaming platform. Thankfully, both shows will end with a proper ending so that fans will not be left hanging.

"While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings," an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures.

"For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson.

"For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again."

Titans first premiered in 2018 whilst Doom Patrol premiered a year later in 2019. Both series originated on niche streamer DC Universe and were moved to HBO Max to draw subscribers to the platform when DC Universe was shut down.

Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly and Joseph Morgan have been among the Titans cast. Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Alan Tudyk and Matt Bomer are among the stars of Doom Patrol. Greg Berlanti produced both shows.

Now that Titans and Doom Patrol are wrapping up, all that's left on Berlanti's plate is the final season of The Flash, Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights. Berlanti is also reworking Green Lantern for HBO Max.

"I'm immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all 49 episodes over the last five-plus years," Titans showrunner Greg Walker said.

"I couldn’t have asked for better partners in Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max, and from the beginning, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman.

"I’m incredibly grateful for their unyielding trust throughout this process. Lastly, I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they've built around our show.

"We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve."

"To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons," Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver added.

"Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff and, most of all, to our beautiful fans — thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride."

The cancellation comes amid restructuring and changes within DC Studios, though James Gunn has come forward to address that the cancellations were not within his control.

"The decision to end the series precedes us. But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows," tweeted Gunn.

