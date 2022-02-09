HBO Max's Tokyo Vice gets April 7 premiere date

Tokyo Vice has received a premiere date! After pausing production in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, the new crime drama series is finally releasing on HBO Max on April 7, 2022.

The eight-episode series by award-winning playwright J.T. Rogers is loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat.

Filmed on location in Tokyo, the crime drama series captures Adelstein’s (Baby Driver‘s Ansel Elgort) daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late ‘90s, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

The Last Samurai‘s Ken Watanabe stars alongside Elgort. Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu and Tomohisa Yamashita also make up the cast.

Tokyo Vice premieres on the same day as the United States. It will debut with three episodes before releasing two episodes weekly leading up to the finale on April 28, 2022. The series is exclusively available on HBO Max and HBO GO.

