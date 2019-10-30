HBO orders new 'Game of Thrones' series as it scraps another

BURBANK, California - HBO ordered 10 episodes of a "Game of Thrones" spinoff called "House of the Dragon," the network said on Tuesday, shortly after reports emerged that the premium cable channel had nixed another series set in the world created by author George R.R. Martin.

"House of the Dragon" will take place 300 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," a medieval fantasy series that became a global phenomenon before it ended its eight-season run in May.

The new series will be based on Martin's book "Fire & Blood" and will tell the story of House Targaryen, HBO said.

The network announced "House of the Dragon" at an event intended to stir enthusiasm for HBO Max, a streaming service that will launch in May 2020 at $15 (S$20.45) per month to compete with Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co. [L2N27E0HA]

HBO did not say when "House of the Dragon" would become available.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hollywood publications reported that HBO had scrapped plans for a "Game of Thrones" prequel starring Naomi Watts. A source familiar with the decision confirmed the reports were accurate.