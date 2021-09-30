HBO reveals a first look at Joel and Ellie in its The Last of Us TV show

But where are the Clickers?

HBO has released a first-look image from its upcoming TV show adaptation of The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

The picture was shared on The Last of Us Day (Sept 26), which annually celebrates all things related to the game franchise.

Check out the full picture below:

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The image sees Pascal’s Joel and Ramsey’s Ellie standing side-by-side in an open field, gazing upon a fallen destroyed airplane.

Their costumes look incredibly accurate to the first game - down to their signature backpacks, Ellie having decorated hers with specific pins and badges. Joel has a denim shirt on while Ellie wears a hoodie, and the two seem to have already embarked on their journey to find the Fireflies.

This picture was released on Sept 26, known in-game as the day the Cordyceps brain infection that turned people into bloodthirsty Infected and Clickers reached critical mass. Sept 26 is the day on which The Last of Us’ story begins, with Joel trying desperately to keep his family safe amidst a suddenly-raging apocalypse.

HBO’s The Last of Us TV series will run for a 10-episode first season, planned for release in 2022. Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) will serve as showrunner while the first game’s director Neil Druckmann returns to write and produce.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.