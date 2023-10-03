'He hasn't calmed down': Adam Cheng's wife updates on afterlife arrangements for his eldest daughter who committed suicide

Veteran Hong Kong actor Adam Cheng, 76, was said to be devastated after hearing that his eldest daughter Cheng On-yee had died.

His wife, Taiwanese actress Koon Jing-wah, 59, responded to queries from Hong Kong publication ST Headlines yesterday (Oct 2) and said that they are "dealing with the matter currently".

"Adam hasn't calmed down yet," said Jing-wah, who married him in 1989.

Adam and his ex-girlfriend Lu Huiru had Cheng in 1968 during their three-year courtship. They broke up later and Lu raised Cheng on her own.

Jing-wah added that they understand Lu is still alive and living in Vancouver.

"Some friends managed to contact Lu yesterday and have passed her number to the church," she shared.

She also hoped that Lu would come forward to handle legal matters relating to Cheng's assets, including her residence and car.

Jing-wah said: "As for the burial matters, with her permission, we will try our best to help."

Cheng, 55, was found to have committed suicide in her residence in Southern California after her friends from church reported to the police that she had been uncontactable since Sept 26.

A funeral was held for Cheng on Sept 30, but both her parents were uncontactable.

In response to Cheng's death, veteran Hong Kong singer Jenny Tseng also made a Facebook post yesterday.

The 70-year-old wrote: "When one is not prepared in terms of age, psychological and financial condition, why should they give birth to a child?"

Jenny also wrote in the comment section of her post: "I heard about Adam Cheng's family situation yesterday and I feel sorry for him. He didn't handle his life well. As a netizen said, it was reckless."

She added that in the past, parents were responsible for their children till they are 18 years old. But now, as youngsters have more exposure to the world due to technological advancement, parents have to respect and listen to their children when approached, in order to maintain good communication.

Jenny shared: "There are three basic conditions that a child requires: Love, time and milk powder. Does everyone agree that none of it should be left out? This is not playing house!"

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue's Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

