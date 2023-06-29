'He hit me in the face': Darina Sheremet accuses ex-boyfriend Edwin Goh of striking her claiming she was unfaithful

For local actor Edwin Goh, it looks like his past has come back to haunt him.

His ex-girlfriend, Ukrainian model Darina Sheremet, alleged in an Instagram comment on Tuesday (June 27) that he was violent with her and "stole" her money.

"He hit me in the face, stole my money, et cetera. If you think that this person is perfect, then you are far mistaken, he just makes himself look good," Darina, who turned 21 on Tuesday, wrote in the comments of her Instagram post celebrating her birthday.

This comes just as Edwin, 28, released a video on his new YouTube account with his current girlfriend, 27-year-old local actress Rachel, in which he alleged that Darina had been "unfaithful" in their relationship.

He said in the video addressing netizens' comments: "Sometimes things between couples don't work out, but for this instance, she was actually unfaithful… I just thought maybe people need some closure as well, since they're harping on it."

Responding to comments accusing her of cheating on Edwin, Darina bit back, denying that she was unfaithful.

She added: "His girlfriend should know who she's dealing with... He was using my money all the time when he was with her."

A netizen claimed in the comment section of Darina's post: "He literally grabbed her hair and hit her in the face and she kept quiet to help his career since he already had a drink-driving charge."

The netizen added: "He did so in Bali, in a car, and the police were called."

Another netizen also wrote: "I also once wrote to Darina in messages asking why they broke up, she replied that he kicked her in a drunken state, and then hit her in the face in Bali after a party.

"After this situation she broke up with him, so I think that even if his Ukrainian ex-girlfriend cheated on him, you can understand her. If I were a girl, I would also cheat on him."

Edwin later addressed these claims in an Instagram Story post, apologising for the distress caused by his YouTube video.

He explained that he had chosen to address his breakup with Darina with the intent on providing closure due to speculation around him.

"I did not meant to disrespect Darina and in hindsight, I realised that I should not have shared this publicly as this was a private matter between us."

He clarified: "Firstly, while Darina and I had our disagreements, I did not use physical force on her."

Edwin stressed: "Our relationship ended after our argument in Bali."

He also said that after their breakup, Darina was unable to return to Singapore following the expiry of her visa and Edwin had aided in packing and returning her belongings to her.

"I had also assisted to deposit her existing cash in Singapore into my account and transferred these to her. Even though we had already broken up, I had just wanted to help her and put the past behind us."

