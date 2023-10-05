'He is the idol of our era': Liu Lingling hints at possible romance with Hugo Ng in new movie

Getai singer and actress Liu Lingling is coming back to the big screen next year in new film King of Hawkers.

Speaking to AsiaOne in a recent press conference and lensing ceremony for the movie, the 60-year-old revealed the possible hint of romance that her character Luo Yuping may have with zi char stall owner Liu Derong, who is played by veteran Singaporean actor Hugo Ng.

"Romance between people at this age is more than words," she said.

Hugo, 64, shared: "I may shout at my son in the film but be softer towards her character."

Lingling also revealed that this is her first time working with Hugo.

She said: "I feel very happy to work with him. He is the idol of our era and he still has that aura now. Sometimes we may be concerned about working with new actors. But with (a veteran actor like) Hugo, we can learn from each other, so that's something good."

In King of Hawkers, Yuping, who is Zhang Nala's (Dawn Yeoh) mother, is someone who is determined and responsible but also insecure and lacks humour. She often portrays herself to be better than others to mask her inner vulnerability.

As Yuping develops dementia, her personality changes and she develops an acute sense of taste for food. She also carries around a withered plant which becomes the crucial key to unlocking a secret recipe that she has never forgotten all along.

When asked about her favourite local delicacies, Lingling shared her love for chilli crab before she became a vegetarian about seven years ago.

She shared: "I would have chilli crab almost every night when I had getai performances. My favourite place was No Signboard's stall in MacPherson before they had their own restaurant.

"I actually liked the sauce dipped in bread and would always go for the claws because I can't eat it well and wanted to practise. I feel that the taste is not too spicy or sweet and just nice."

Derong's specialty in King of Hawker is his chilli crab dish, and when we asked Lingling if she is looking forward to tasting Hugo's cooking, she said: "I think Hugo can do it, as someone who managed himself so well, he is also someone who is very meticulous.

"He will pass tissues over to me when I am eating, which shows that he is very caring. I believe in him."

Directed by local director Kelvin Sng, King of Hawkers centres around Nala, who returns to Singapore from Hong Kong to restart her life at her family-run bak chor mee stall after divorcing her rich playboy husband (Collin Chee).

Operating close to Nala's stall are others selling local cuisines, such as Ah Lau's Cantonese Cuisine, run by Derong and Bestest Indian Food, which is operated by Raja (Das DD). When a multinational company organises a competition to buy over Nala and other hawkers' recipes and businesses, they work together to retain their legacy.

The movie is currently in production and also stars veteran singer-actress Mimi Choo, local actors Gini Chang, Ryan Lian and Asher Su. It will be released during Chinese New Year next year.

