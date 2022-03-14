Before he made young girls swoon as a star, Jordan Fisher sent love letter as a fan

He's been stealing hearts over the past few years with his singing chops and slick dance moves — that handsome face doesn't hurt his chances either — but before he was making fans turn red blush as a young idol, Jordan Fisher was a fan himself.

And that means doing some cringey things for his own idol.

In a virtual roundtable for the new Disney Pixar film Turning Red, Jordan told AsiaOne that he sent a love letter to an actress on a musical comedy series that he was a fan of.

He shared: "I had a crush on this girl on a Nickelodeon show called The Naked Brothers Band when I was a kid... And on a certain site, you could send fan mail and I sent a love letter. I was like, I don't remember, 11 and I sent a love letter and it was never returned, unfortunately."

The 27-year-old has seen his fame blown up after his turn on television films Grease: Live and Rent: Live. He also starred in the hugely popular Netflix films To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and Work It.

So, it's no surprise that he has amassed quite the fanbase; but for the adoring fans out there, you might want to save your love letters for someone else as Jordan is off the market.

He married his childhood sweetheart Ellie Woods in 2020 and they've known each other since they were 13. The couple is expecting their first child together although a due date has yet to be revealed.

Turning Red follows the coming-of-age journey of Meilin Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a confident but slightly dorky 13-year-old with a solid group of friends, stellar academic performance and a stable relationship with her parents.

However, she wakes up one day transformed into a red panda and discovers it's a 'blessing' passed down through the women in her family. Whenever her emotions get the better of her, she poofs into a large adorable red panda and reverts only when she calms herself down.

Through this transformation, Meilin learns to find the balance between the perfect Asian daughter that her mother expects and the wild child in her who likes boys and goes crazy for fictional boyband 4*Town.

And, Jordan voices Robaire, one of the five members of 4*Town, which is the hottest and coolest boy band that has all the teens screaming in adoration. The other members are Jesse (Finneas O'Connell), Aaron T (Topher Ngo), Tae Young (Grayson Villanueva) and Aaron Z (Josh Levi).

Much like his character Robaire, Jordan is a star with a legion of fans who, according to him, has occasionally crossed the line.

In response to another query by AsiaOne, he said that "people are people and oftentimes, people are just oblivious". Jordan, who confessed to having anxiety, said that in their excitement, fans tend to forget that he's a person too.

However, those unpleasant experiences tend to be in America.

He pointed out that most of his fan experiences internationally, especially in Asia, "have been nothing short of kind and warm and loving and lovely".

"It's just so respectful and no one wants to take too much of your time. And it's different in America, people are a little more forward about getting what they need... it's easy for lines to get crossed," he said, adding that he tends to use his wife (and soon, his baby) to get out of those awkward experiences.

"It's just to, kind of, get out of those moments [where] I don't really know how to deal. It can get awkward, but thankfully, most of my experiences have been really, really great."

Turning Red is now streaming on Disney+.

