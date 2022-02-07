'He said I was a prude': Jennifer Garner dumped the day after having her first kiss

Jennifer Garner was broken up with the day after having her first kiss.

The 49-year-old actress told of how she had been dating a guy called Matt during her teenage years and when she refused to go "further than a kiss", he called her a "prude" and split up with her.

She said: "It was a guy named Matt Crittenden. He tried to go further than a kiss, and I swatted it away. He broke up with me the next day because he said I was a prude, which was a badge I've worn proudly ever since. I was 18!"

The Adam Project star had been awarded the 2022 Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year Award from the Hasty Pudding Theatricals - Harvard University's theatre society - and was speaking at the ceremony when she made the revelations.

On receiving the accolade, the Golden Globe winner said that she had had the "most fun day ever" as she took to the stage to accept her pudding pot.

She said: "I guarantee my day was better and more fun than yours. I am a devoted member of the Hasty Pudding Club from now on, and I will be a nerd in the audience next year, I promise. This has been the most fun day ever."

The Yes Day actress - who has Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, nine with ex-husband and fellow Hollywood star Ben Affleck - also explained that she wished she had taken her eldest along to the event, labelling herself as a "geek of a mom."

She added: "They're very much kids who go to school, and it didn't even occur to me to bring my 16-year-old today because she had school and a debate tournament. Now, I so badly wish she was here! I'm kind of a geek of a mom in that way!"