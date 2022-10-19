'He wants everybody to win': Black Adam actress praises Dwayne Johnson's generosity

Dwayne Johnson's latest movie role is Black Adam, known in the DC Comics to be a supervillain turned anti-hero.

However, the actor is probably closer to a real-life superhero if you were to listen to his co-star Sarah Shahi.

The 42-year-old was gushing about Dwayne during the Black Adam press conference earlier this month and was full of praise about his behaviour on set.

In response to a question about starring opposite the wrestler-turned-actor, Sarah, who plays freedom fighter Adrianna, said: "You know, we just came back from Mexico where I felt like I got asked that question a lot and I was always the first one to jump in...

"One of the most impressive things about this man is that he wants everybody to win and he leads with that. Lines that he felt maybe would service another character better, he was so selfless in giving it to them.

"And I just feel like somebody like him with his calibre and the power he wields, it's not normal to be that sort of accessible and to be willing to help others."

Sarah Shahi (left) as Adrianna next to Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate. PHOTO: Warner Bros Discovery

Though Black Adam might not be that generous, Dwayne shared that there is still common ground between himself and the fictional character as they both have conviction and are passionate about the things they believe in.

A difference in personality doesn't rank high on Dwayne's list of challenges with Black Adam, however. When asked about the challenge of playing a complex character who blurs the line between good and evil, the 50-year-old talked about wanting to make a movie that disrupts the superhero genre.

He explained: "We all wanted to make a film that was different and unique in this world of superhero genre that has been so wildly successful over the years and has led our business for over a decade...

"And there was this narrative that we had been saying — and we were saying it even when we were making the movie — that we wanted to usher in a new era in the DC universe. What that meant was to introduce seven new characters to the world, which is not easy to do, and do it with intrigue and interest and also do it with respect to mythology for the DC fans."

PHOTO: Warner Bros Discovery

One of the new characters is Dr Fate, a superhero who many have heard of even if he hasn't achieved the sort of mainstream popularity Superman, Batman or Wonder Woman has.

The mystical-powered being is portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, the Irish actor most commonly known as James Bond during his run on the film series from 1995 to 2002.

Black Adam marks his entry into the superhero genre. The 69-year-old admitted, to much laughter, about being in a superhero movie: "I think the timing was perfect for me. Dr Fate met me at a good time in life with the years I have on me and the experience of life that I've lived."

On Black Adam, Dwayne plays the titular character who is freed after being imprisoned for 5,000 years for using the powers of the gods for vengeance. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.

The film also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and Mo Amer.

Black Adam opens in cinemas on Oct 20.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.