Health alert: Jet Li undergoes surgery, Jackson Wang cancels fan-sign after getting food poisoning

Jet Li undergoes surgery

Jet Li revealed he underwent surgery recently.

In a Douyin post yesterday (Aug 17) morning, the 62-year-old China-born action star, who has been Singaporean since 2009, posted two photos with one of him lying on a hospital bed and another taken from outside the operating theatre.

He wrote in the caption: "I experienced another trial of impermanence recently."

Later that afternoon, he posted a Douyin Reel of him lying on the hospital bed as he was wheeled towards the operating theatre by medical staff.

The person who was filming Jet told him: "Amitabha, don't worry."

As the photo of him on the hospital bed circulated on Weibo, even reaching the entertainment hot search list yesterday, he assured his followers in a Weibo post last evening.

"Some hardware issues, returning to the factory for repair. Thank you everyone for your concern, don't worry too much about me. Rest, I just need a little rest," he wrote.

Jet also updated his followers with another Douyin Reel this morning of him being wheeled into the operating theatre at one of the Mount Elizabeth hospitals in Singapore, believed to be for post-operative treatment.

He also shared in the Reel that he continued to work while on the hospital bed and after his stitches were removed, he ate a bowl of knife-cut noodles in a food court.

Jet also thanked supporters for their concern in a Weibo post today: "Thank you again for your concern and blessings, I had made everyone worried. I have left the factory and ate something delicious, knife-cut noodles is still the best. It's afternoon, everyone should have a good meal! May everyone be healthy, safe and happy."

Jackson Wang cancels fan-sign after getting food poisoning

Jackson Wang had a health scare recently when he had to cancel a fan-sign event in South Korea because of food poisoning.

His label Team Wang Records released a statement on Saturday (Aug 16), which reads: "Jackson was taken to the emergency room at midnight yesterday due to sudden food poisoning and needs time to rest and recover under medical care."

They apologised for the "disappointment" they had caused, adding they will be arranging a new date for the fan-sign.

The 31-year-old Hong Kong-born pop star, who debuted in South Korean boy group Got7 in 2014, recently released his solo album Magic Man 2 on July 18.

Jackson also assured fans in his Instagram chat group yesterday with the message: "I'm alive again..."

He held a separate fan-sign yesterday, where he spoke about his situation: "Don't eat gejang (marinated crab). It could be because I had three of it [that I had food poisoning]."

Despite that, when his fans asked him if the crabs tasted good, he said it was "very delicious".

