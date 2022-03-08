Hear Keanu Reeves as Batman in latest DC League of Super-Pets trailer

Hardly a week into the release of The Batman, Robert Pattinson already has another actor gunning for his role as the Dark Knight. Keanu Reeves will portray Batman in the animated DC League of Super-Pets.

Reeves' intimidating yet recognisable voice can be heard under the iconic cape and cowl in the latest trailer for the DC animated film. The trailer shows Batman and Ace the Bat-Hound recounting their tragic pasts. Voicing Ace the Bat-Hound is Kevin Hart.

Warner Bros has assembled an impressive cast for DC League of Super-Pets, with Krypto the Super-Dog voiced by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Superman by John Krasinski. Vanessa Bayer portrays Wonder Woman's pet PB the Pig, Natasha Lyonne will play Merton, a speedy turtle that finds a home with The Flash, and Diego Luna voices Ch'p, a squirrel with electrical powers who becomes Green Lantern’s pet. Marc Maron will lend his voice to villain Lex Luthor.

Kate McKinnon, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Jameela Jamil are also attached to the project, likely in roles of the Justice League superheroes.

In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the heroes.

DC League of Super-Pets hits theatres on May 20, 2022.

