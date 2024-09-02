Heated toilet seat, walk-in wardrobe: Hazelle Teo reveals wabi sabi-themed home after 3-month renovation

Yes 933 radio DJ Hazelle Teo brought a slice of Japan into her newly renovated home.

In a walkthrough video with local personality Ryan Tan, the 30-year-old shared that she turned the two-bedder, two-bath condo into a one-bedder, one-bath unit in three months.

She had bought the resale unit located in the West for $1.18 million.

"Honestly because of budget constraints, I can't afford something even bigger. My home is only 710 square feet so every space I use has to be carefully planned out," she said.

Having a wabi-sabi theme in mind, the home is splashed with muted colours, some wooden interior and matte black surfaces.

Wabi-sabi is the Japanese philosophy of accepting and appreciating the beauty in imperfection. Homes designed with this in mind are usually clutter-free and designed with natural materials and earthy tones.

Along the narrow walkway at the entrance of the unit are her washer, dryer, fridge and mini kitchen - mostly concealed behind wooden panels.

The kitchen is simple and split into two areas: one with a sink and water purifier, and the other housing an induction hob and coffee machine.

On the other side of the hallway, a niche wall displays her small vases.

Her shoe cabinet isn't as full as one might expect, surprising Ryan, who remarked that most women he knows own plentiful.

"I'm not someone who likes to own a lot of things, but I have to say, I have another batch of shoes in my car. This is just the minimum I would wear," said Hazelle.

The living room

The muted colours are evident in her living room, lined with nude walls and furniture. The motorised curtains and oak flooring match in their light earthy tone.

Right below the ceiling is a line-up of wooden cabinets, which Hazelle thought of storing winter clothes in.

"There're a lot of curved edges that you can see from the rug and arch sofa. I love everything about this living room," she said..

But one thing is missing.

"Why does your living room not have a television?" asked Ryan, 36.

"My living room is so narrow, I told myself to save space, I'm going to use a projector," she explained, before rolling down the screen which she belatedly realised is too short in size.

"I bought this screen from Taobao thinking I just needed to buy a projector to watch my movies and have a chill time at home, but look at what happened."

Looking at the cameras, she joked: "Does anyone want a screen?"

Hazelle has also turned the balcony into a cafe-like dining space.

A bench, which can be opened up for storage, is installed along the wall while a bar counter overlooks the view - filtered behind motorised zip track blinds which she said helps to keep out rain, heat and dust.

The study room

Glass panels separate the living room from the study and master bedroom.

"I want my house to look a lot more spacious. Previously it was covered up with a solid block and I felt that it was too compartmentalised. I want my guests to be able to look into my study area and master bedroom," said Hazelle.

Whenever she wants privacy, she pulls down the Venetian blinds.

"Notice how there isn't a chair in my study room? I won't be getting one because I love to do my work standing up," she said as she showed her sleek wooden standing desk.

A music keyboard catches attention and Hazelle shared that learning the instrument is a milestone she set for herself after reaching the age of 30.

"But right now I can play Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. That's the only thing I can play."

What stands out in the room however, is the lit-up display cabinet for all her handbags: "I can't wait to show all my girlfriends."

The master bedroom

Next door is the master bedroom which may appear small, but is sufficient to house a queen-sized bed - lined with a mulberry silk duvet and tencel sheets - and a walk-in wardrobe hidden behind a frosted sliding door.

Sticking to the wabi-sabi theme, the blades of her ceiling fan are made of timber.

Hazelle shared how the walk-in wardrobe used to be a toilet, and pipes had to be hidden with a cabinet.

Inside, she has a vanity corner with a LED mirror, a space for her accessories and a place to hang her clothes.

"These are not all the clothes I have, but to put everything I own neatly is a bit of an issue… so Kent (the interior designer) suggested having a door with a mirror," she explained.

Behind the mirror, she stores her remaining clothes like winter wear and crop tops.

The bathroom

Hazelle said the "girliest" part of her home is the bathroom. Why? The only pink element in the entire unit is the dusty pink basin.

Besides her bath area that has both an overhead and hand shower, the fanciest part is definitely the heated toilet seat, which she says is "Japan-inspired".

'A tiring process'

This was Hazelle's first renovation experience, and Ryan asked about her thoughts throughout the process.

"I think renovation is a very tiring process… I think the toughest part is making a decision," she said.

Her advice?

"Anyone who is going to do up their home, I would recommend always getting an interior designer because they know better and more than you."

