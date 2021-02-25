Heidi Klum thinks daughter Leni's modelling career is 'amazing'

The 47-year-old supermodel has passed her catwalk prowess on to her daughter Leni, 16, and has said she couldn't be prouder of the teenager for her work so far, which she described as "mind-blowing".

She said: "She's been doing fantastic. She's been wanting to model for quite some time. And I finally said yes because she's now old enough, she's almost 17. She started with the German Vogue cover and she has another cover that's coming out in two months."

Leni was featured on the cover of the German publication alongside her mother, putting her name in lights for the first time.

And Heidi - who has Leni, as well as Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11, with her ex-husband Seal - says she's surprised her daughter isn't "afraid of the cameras being stuck in her face".

Speaking to People magazine, she added: "She opened Berlin Fashion Week where I saw her walk for the first time, in heels like as a real fashion model. It's mind-blowing to me to watch her work, especially the first thing I did together with her and now she's doing things by herself, even though I go to the set.

"It's amazing to watch her do it all. She's been coming to my sets for her entire life and she's not really afraid of the cameras being stuck in her face. I do Germany's Next Top Model and she's done a lot of the shoots the models had to do.

<p>"A lot of the times at the end of the shoots, she would be like, 'Now it's my turn!' off camera. She's done so much over the years, she loves it. She loves it!"