At the height of his fame, Taylor Lautner was scared to go outside

Taylor Lautner felt "scared" to go outside at the height of his fame.

The 29-year-old actor played Jacob Black in the Twilight franchise, but he decided to avoid "grocery stores, malls and especially movie theatres" as his fame escalated.

He shared: "I went so many years either not leaving my house, or if I did, hat, sunglasses, and just like, [feeling] scared. It built up something inside of me where, I didn't know it, but I was scared to go out. I'd get super anxious to go out. So I just didn't."

Taylor recalled "thousands of fans screaming" when he would walk through an airport.

However, Taylor's thoughts about his fame and success have evolved over time.

Speaking to the Today show, he explained: "In the moment, it's like, it got frustrating because you just wanted to live a normal life.

"But then, when that's taken away from you at all, you start to start to question yourself and start to be like 'Oh, do people not care about me anymore?' And it goes away a little bit. You notice it and that's the dangerous part, because that can really mess with your mind."

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart previously revealed that she's curious to see how attitudes towards the Twilight franchise will change in the coming years.

The 31-year-old actress - who played Bella Swan in the films - said: "I can't wait for someone who's 12 or 15 to suddenly think, like, it's like when you're little and you tell your parents how great Jimi Hendrix is or something - not to say that I'm remotely comparing my life to Jimi Hendrix - but you know what I mean where they're like, 'Dude, you don't even know, it's like, so sick.' I do, I was in that."