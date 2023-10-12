'So I held it in and refused to go': Sora Ma struggled with a full bladder because of doorless toilet in China

When you need the loo, one of the most basic expectations is to have some privacy — behind closed doors.

So imagine how Singapore-based Malaysian actress Sora Ma felt when she encountered a doorless toilet during her first overseas bicycle trip to China in mid-September.

In a report by Lianhe Zaobao today (Oct 12), the 39-year-old said that she was dining with a few friends, including Singaporean musician Lee Shih Shiong, in a stuffy restaurant and went out for some fresh air.

"I needed to use the toilet, but realised there was no door. So I held it in and refused to go!" she recounted.

Sora added that she had drunk a lot of water prior to that as she was feeling unwell.

"It was actually quite urgent, but I held it in. After our meal, we went to watch a folk performance. I only used the toilet there as there were doors. I have been to China a few times and heard of doorless toilets but have never encountered it before. That was the first time," she shared.

Sora was in Sichuan with Shih Shiong and a few friends to try out Tianfu Greenway, a popular bicycle route in Chengdu and they rode 100 kilometres.

Sora said: "It took us about six hours to complete. I have never cycled 100 kilometres in Singapore, and the longest I have cycled is 60 kilometres."

She added that the scenery was pleasant and she even saw sunflowers, but the journey uphill was quite a challenge for her and one of her bicycle gears broke.

"After completing the 100-kilometre journey, many of us had stiff thighs and went for foot massages in the evening," Sora recounted.

Sora also teared up at the grandeur of the Samantabhadra Bodhisattva statue at the top of Wanfo Summit at Mount Emei.

She said: "When I went up the mountain, it was foggy along the way, but when I reached the top of the mountain, the weather was particularly good. Under the blue sky and white clouds, I saw the gleaming golden statue of Bodhisattva. I suddenly felt a wave of energy coming from the sky and couldn't help but cry."

"I am very grateful to be able to travel with everyone, get along well with each other and persist together to get here," said Sora.

