Hello Kitty movie finds directors in Disney's Leo Matsuda and Bob's Burgers' Jennifer Coyle

Hello Kitty fans! We’re one step closer to finally getting the Hello Kitty movie now that the directors have been set.

PHOTO: Twitter/Deadline

The animated/live-action hybrid film based on the popular Japanese character created by Sanrio will be helmed by animation veterans Leo Matsuda and Jennifer Coyle (via Deadline)

Matsuda made his directorial debut with Disney’s Inner Workings and previously worked on other beloved Disney films like Big Hero 6, Wreck-It Ralph and Zootopia. Apart from Disney, the animator’s most recently worked on Abominable for DreamWorks Animation and has an original animated feature Yokai Samba in development at Nickelodeon.

“Growing up in Brazil with a Japanese family, I was surrounded by the whimsy of Hello Kitty and it served as a reminder that it’s okay to be different. Along with Jen, FlynnPictureCo. and New Line, I am delighted by this incredible opportunity to work with one of the most universally beloved characters and expand their relatable Sanrio stories even further,” said Matsuda.

PHOTO: Facebook/DisneyBigHero6

Coyle, on the other hand, has years of experience serving as director on hit show Bob’s Burgers for six seasons and served as supervising producer on the animated HBO Max series Harley Quinn. Coyle also co-produced all three of the DC Super Hero Girls movies and Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost.

Coyle said: “This is not only a rare chance to bring a beloved character to life, but also to spread the message of love, friendship and inclusivity that Hello Kitty stands for. The world so needs her brand of joy and happiness.”

New Line Studio, acquired the rights to make the Hello Kitty movie in 2019. This is the only time Sanrio has granted film rights to Hello Kitty and other characters including Gudetama, My Melody and Little Twin Stars to a major studio.

Plot details surrounding the Japanese cat pop icon are under wraps and no release date has been set for the Hello Kitty movie.

