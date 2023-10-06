'This is the helplessness of an actor': Kuo Tzu-chien performs in musical same day as mother's death

Most of us would take time off work when a death happens in the family, but some actors are just not able to.

Taiwanese host-actor Kuo Tzu-chien's mother died last week at the age of 86 after being hospitalised for two weeks and suffering from diabetes for nearly 50 years. Despite the loss, he performed in a stage musical on the same evening.

The 59-year-old shared with media that he and his brother dealt with administrative matters in the day after their mother died in the wee hours of the morning, and later in the evening he showed up for his musical performance.

Tzu-chien elaborated: "This is the helplessness of an actor, so, I put all my feelings into my performance.

"When acting out a scene where my father was admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU), I felt the emotions deeply and sobbed. My director praised me for making it particularly moving."

Reminiscing about his mother, Tzu-chien said: "My mother was more assured with my brother, who works in higher management in a semiconductor company. She was most concerned about me.

"When I first entered showbiz, she was worried that I was not good-looking and wasn't sure how long I could keep my popularity. However, many people have since recognised her as my mother and I am happy to have been her source of pride."

Tzu-chien is most well-known for hosting political and variety shows for more than a decade, including Everybody Speaks Nonsense (2004- 2007), Celebrity Imitated Show (2011-2013) and Netizens' University Questions (2023). He has also acted in supporting roles in films and dramas from 1989 to 2023.

