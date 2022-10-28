Henry Cavill details Black Adam cameo and playing an 'enormously joyful Superman'

Black Adam saw the debut of the titular anti-hero and the Justice Society of America, but that's not all DC fans are excited about. The movie's post-credits brought back Henry Cavill as Superman who has since confirmed that he'll be playing the Man of Steel in future DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films too.

In an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cavill shared that he got called to film his Black Adam cameo whilst he was filming The Witcher series. He took a break from filming, but could not disclose why as it was top secret.

He also spoke about what returning to the role meant to him.

"The character means so much to me. It's been five years now. I never gave up hope," Cavill said. "It's amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I'm so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman."

"I went to Warner Bros.' studio in the UK and got back in the suit," he continued. "It was a very powerful moment for me. I wasn't sure how I would feel… whether it would be something very emotionally connective because I put the Man of Steel suit back on.

"I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit. It was important for me to be standing there and enjoying that moment. That is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again."

Just where Cavill's Superman will pop up next on the big screen remains a mystery but we do know that a new Superman movie is in the works with Warner Bros. seeking writers to pen the movie.

Cavill originated his Superman nearly 10 years ago in 2013's Man of Steel. He has played the Son of Krypton a handful of times since then, mainly in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017's Justice League., 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League and recently in the post-credits of Black Adam.

Black Adam is now showing in cinemas.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.