Henry Cavill doesn't want to give up on Superman

Cast member Henry Cavill poses for pictures after his arrival to the Australian premiere of "Man of Steel" in central Sydney June 24, 2013.
PHOTO: Reuters
Henry Cavill doesn't want to give up playing Superman.

The 36-year-old actor has played Clarke Kent and his crime fighting alter-ego in three films - most recently in 2017's Justice League - but rumours about his future have swirled after Robert Pattinson landed the role of fellow DC superhero Batman, following the departure of Ben Affleck.

However, Henry believes he still has "a lot" to give to the role and that there are more stories to be told with him in the lead.

He told Men's Health magazine: "I'm not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on. I've not given up the role. There's a lot I have to give to Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into.

"I want to reflect the comic books. That's important to me. There's a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You'll see."

Henry also gave an assessment of the three Superman films he has starred in so far, and he said he is critical of Justice League, simply stating that the film "didn't work".

He said: "'Man of Steel'? A great starting point. If I were to go back, I don't think I'd change anything. Batman v Superman? Very much a Batman movie. And I think that realm of darkness is great for a Batman movie. Justice League? It didn't work."

In addition to the Superman franchise, Henry has also starred in films such as Mission: Impossible - Fallout, but the star revealed that he still dreads auditions.

He said: "It's terrifying going into auditions. You put your hand into a dark hole and just hope that something comes out. It's not like being fast or strong, or being good at football. Sometimes the acting is just bad."

