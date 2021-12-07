Henry Cavill gently clarifies the difference between Warhammer and World of Warcraft

Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) has been making the rounds, promoting the second season of The Witcher.

The star's geeky hobby of collecting, painting, and playing with Warhammer 40,000 miniatures is well-known, and fits his starring cultural roles as Superman and Geralt of Rivia. He is also involved in a Mass Effect project, though details on that remain scarce.

During Cavill's recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Norton asked: "You paint, is it War… World of Warcraft?"

To which Cavill charmingly corrected Norton, and then proceeded to explain how the hobby has two sides — the painting and collecting, and the gaming side of it.

As a true-blue geek, Cavill engages in both sides of the hobby. As Cavill said, "You, erm, you put them together in little armies and you fight against someone else's army. It's actually-it is fun! It sounds ridiculous, but it is fun."

His enthusiasm is infectious so much so that fellow guest, Tom Holland, would like to give the game a go as well casually inviting himself to Cavill's home.

Cavill even mentioned before during a WitcherCon interview how certain elements on The Witcher's set reminded him of Warhammer 40,000.

It is heartening to know that a star like Cavill is so unabashedly open about his geeky passions!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.