Henry Cavill rumoured to resurrect DCEU Superman at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

If you have been missing Henry Cavill’s take on the Man of Steel, there is perhaps some good news that will come out of San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Rumours are swirling that Henry Cavill‘s return as Superman to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) will be formalised at Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Hall H panel.

Having debuted in 2013’s Man of Steel, the superhero returned in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, as well as the two versions of Justice League. Despite plenty of fans loving his portrayal of Clark Kent, there has been no clear direction on where Superman will be next.

It doesn’t help that there have been various reports contradicting each other when it comes to Henry Cavill and Superman in the DCEU. Some suggested that he was no longer tagged to the role, while others stated that there were more appearances to come. Cavill himself has always said his preference was to stay in the role.

ALSO READ: Rumours of The Flash building new DC movie universe gets shot down by star Ezra Miller

Nevertheless, it seems the perfect time to announce a return of sorts at SDCC 2022. DC also has plenty of other projects to talk about, including Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods, but an announcement about the leading light at DC will always be big news, as reported by Deadline.

It also raises questions about where we will be able to see Superman put on his cape again in the DCEU. Another solo movie seems like a good move, as will a fight between Superman and Black Adam, but for now, we are just crossing our fingers that this is real.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.