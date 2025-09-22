Henry Cavill's leg bandaged up after suffering injury while training for latest Highlander movie

Henry Cavill's left leg is bandaged up after he suffered an injury while training to star in the latest Highlander movie.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the 42-year-old actor hurt himself during training for the Amazon MGM Studios' United Artists film.

Henry took to Instagram on Sept 19 and shared a photo of himself with his left leg resting on his coffee table.

He captioned the post with: "Out of the night that covers me, black as the pit from pole to pole, I thank whatever gods may be, for my unconquerable soul.

"In the fell clutch of circumstance, I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance, my head is bloody, but unbowed.

"Beyond this place of wrath and tears, looms but the horror of the shade, and yet the menace of the years finds and shall find me unafraid.

"It matters not how strait the gate, how charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DOynUYzCODf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=ZDBoNm9xN2lhZmsx[/embed]

Due to his injury, Deadline reports that shooting for the Chad Stahelski-directed revival of the hit 1986 action-fantasy film will be delayed until 2026.

The original Highlander starred Christopher Lambert, 68, as MacLeod and followed the Scottish swordsman who discovers he is immortal before finding himself in a battle across centuries with other born immortals, including the evil Kurgan.

Chad, 56, jumped on board the Highland remake in 2016.

Speaking about the film in 2023, the filmmaker told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: "I think we have some very good elements now. The trick is when you have the tagline, 'There can only be one', you just can't kill everybody the first time.

"I'll say it for you first, our story engages a lot of the same characters and stuff like that, but we've also brought in elements of all the TV shows, and we're trying to do a bit of a prequel, a set-up to The Gathering (a 1992 episode of the series), so we have room to grow the property."

Henry became attached to the project in 2021, and Chad — who created the John Wick series — convinced him to do the movie by pitching the historic nature of the story.

Chad told The Direct in 2024: "My selling point to [Henry Cavill] was, look, you've got a guy that's been alive for over 500 years. He's the last person in the world that wanted to be in this situation.

"So you get to cover quite a broad spread of a character arc there. And you get to experience someone that's trained over 500 years and sort of played [with many types of] martial arts."

[[nid:722957]]