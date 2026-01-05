Henry Lau on Singapore concert venue: 'I hope no other singers perform in this place again'

Fans of Henry Lau were all excited to attend his Singland Festival concert in Singapore on Jan 3, but while they were in the same hall as him, not everyone got to see him because of multiple challenges.

The concert was held at Sands Expo & Convention Centre's B2 level, across halls D, E and F, and a netizen who reportedly purchased a VIP ticket for the event posted a TikTok video recently to share her experience.

Captioning her video "What do you mean this is VIP?", she recounted a few issues she faced watching the concert from her seat. These included being placed so far away from the stage that she could barely see the 36-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter, blocked by pillars such that he would "disappear" when he walked in a certain direction on the stage, as well as the glaring spotlight.

even henry himself called out the organiser/venue for this setup - because it was straight up not suitable for a performance. you can genuinely tell he cares about the audience's experience. nevertheless, I still had an amazing time at the show, and I can't wait for more music from him and a proper solo concert tour 🫶 #singlandfestival #singland #henrylau #mbsconventionhall #concert

She is not the only unhappy concert-goer, as other netizens also complained about the views and event management.

One explained the stage was not the regular rectangular one, but "more like the fashion-show long" catwalk, such that when Henry was on one end of the stage, the audience seated at the other end wouldn't be able to see him.

One fan wrote on TikTok: "Couldn't see the artiste two-thirds of the time... $288 for 70 minutes, changing the seat plan after the initial VIP tickets were sold out."

Another wrote that even though she was in the first row, she couldn't see Henry half of the time because of the high stage and pillars. Her view of the screens was also blocked.

Even Henry himself commented on his experience during his concert.

Addressing his fans in both English and Mandarin, he said: "I apologise for this situation. I hope that after today, no other singers, no other performers, will perform in this place again.

"I love Marina Bay Sands, I love you guys, it's not anyone's fault, it's just that this is not a place for performing... If I am standing here (at this part of the stage), they can't see me, nobody can see me. And the most important thing for me is that I want to see all of you, okay? Thank you all so much, I am only doing this for the sake of other future performers here, because it's actually very hard. It's actually very hard to do this."

He added he was also unable to complete the setlist that he had prepared because he had to walk around the long stage in order to see everyone in the audience.

😔I'm extremely disappointed with this venue, and I won't be returning for any future concerts held here.😭😭😭 very sad. Listen to what HENRY LAU said "This is not a place for performing" I totally agree👍 I made an effort to get to the front roll and I don't enjoy at all. very very very sad. NOT HENRY FAULT . he's very nice and trying to please everyone by running around the stage so fans get to see him. 👍 THANK U 🙏🙏🙏 #foryou #foryourpage #刘宪华 #henrylau #fyp

AsiaOne has reached out to Singland Festival for comment.

