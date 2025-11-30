Henry Thia's son-in-law dies aged 45 following battle with cancer

Henry Thia's family is grieving the loss of his son-in-law Jaze Ong, after the latter died on Saturday (Nov 29) at the age of 45 from cancer.

In an Instagram Story on Saturday (Nov 29), the actor shared details of the wake.

Just a day earlier on Friday, Henry had posted a photo of the family by Ong's bedside in hospital. He'd written in Chinese: "May God bless my son-in-law (Jaze) that he will get better soon."

Ong is married to Henry's second daughter Ivy, and the couple appear to have three children, according to social media.

The photo showed Ong in what looks to be a hospital bed surrounded by Ivy and their kids, Henry and his wife Mary, as well as Henry's other daughter Iris with her three children.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DRl1ZF2ks37/[/embed]

In a social media post on Nov 24, Iris shared that Jaze had been battling cancer for two years, paying tribute to her sister and brother-in-law for their "strength, resilience and spirit".

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DRbc9jdgbVC/[/embed]

Ong himself had revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on July 24, 2024.

He described experiencing "intermittent pain" in his right upper back since late 2023, before going for a check-up when the pain began interfering with his daily life.

In March 2024, the wedding videographer was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.

Calling the news "shocking and deeply saddening", Ong said he struggled to break the news to his loved ones.

"The doctor implied that my time might be limited and advised me to make necessary arrangements," he added.

Ong shared his incredulity at his diagnosis, given his active lifestyle and healthy diet with no family history of cancer.

He also shared a message of awareness and importance of keeping one's health in check, especially when it came to getting sufficient sleep.

In a tribute to him following his death, Iris wrote: "Jaze, you showed so much strength through everything you faced. I hope you feel surrounded by love and peace now, resting in the house of the Lord. You will always be in our hearts."

According to the obituary shared, the wake will be held till late afternoon on Monday.

