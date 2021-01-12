Here are the 10 best movies of 2020

2020 was a strange year for movies.

We had a pandemic that hit theaters in a bad way by mid-2020, causing most studios to pull movies out of their release schedules and shoved them deep into 2021 instead. As a result, we got less blockbuster releases compared to 2019 - which had Avengers: Endgame and Joker, for example.

Streaming services went on practically undisturbed however, pumping out content for those at home to binge.

The year is over now though, and we still managed to see a lot of fantastic movies from January to December. Some on streaming services, and others in theaters under heavy safety protocols. Here’s my pick for the 10 best movies of 2020!

10. Dick Johnson is Dead

In this documentary, filmmaker Kirsten Johnson tails her father, Richard Johnson (Dick) with a camera after discovering he has dementia. The two collaborate to film a series of fictionalised deaths that might befall Dick at anytime, like falling down stairs or getting stabbed in the neck.

It’s an incredibly morbid shade of black humour that drives this movie for sure, but it also demonstrates the strength of their father-daughter bond.

In between all of these cinematic ‘deaths’, we get a peek into the lives of Kirsten and Dick Johnson, and how they grapple with the latter’s slow but sure loss of self. How do you deal with death that is drawn out over such a long time? Dick is such a great subject for this film, too.

He’s at all times cheery and agreeable, going along with the most complex death enactments without a single complaint. Kirtsten is fascinating to watch throughout as well, often turning the lens onto herself so we see how much all of this comes to affect her.

Dick Johnson is Dead is one of the most heartfelt love letters I’ve ever seen.

9. Emma.

I remember thinking while watching this movie, “Hold on. Is this just Clueless remade as a period drama?” And then I learned that Clueless had actually been based on Jane Austen’s Emma all along. Silly me.

This adaptation of the book stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Emma Woodhouse, a popular girl in a small town. She wants for nothing, which sets up this satire of social status pretty well.

The story might seem trope-filled by today’s standards (remember, the book was written in 1815), and you’ll almost certainly see its ending coming from a mile away, but my goodness is it beautiful.

This movie is packed with bright and fresh colours from its costumes to its set design, so to say that it’s an eye-pleaser would be an understatement. While it makes a choice to stick to its source material closely, Emma still feels fresh and engaging thanks to a rock-solid cast and brilliant visuals.

8. The Vast of Night

The Vast of Night feels like a confident debut from first-time director Andrew Patterson. The movie takes place within a fictional Twilight Zone-esque series, contextualised as just another episode focused on the supernatural.

The story is set in the 1950s, where a radio DJ named Everett and a switchboard operator stumble onto a strange audio frequency.

As the duo trace the audio frequency back to its source, they find other strange goings-on in their town that night: dropped calls, radio signals, an anonymous phone call and cries of conspiracy.

This is a slow-burn story, picking up speed as it goes along - but it remains engaging throughout thanks to rapid-fire dialogue and a constantly unnerving atmosphere. It’s a better Twilight Zone episode than anything from the reboot lately, that’s for sure.

7. Soul

Anything from Pixar Animation Studios is worth a look, so imagine my delight when the studio put out two movies in 2020: Onward and Soul. Onward has its positives, but Soul is right up there with some of the best this studio has ever made.

The story follows Joe Gardner, a middle school teacher chasing his dream to become a big-time jazz musician. Those dreams end up getting cut short when he dies, however.

A little dark for a kid’s movie, one would think - but director Pete Docter (Up, Inside Out) effortlessly touches on all the dark themes that come with confronting mortality, and spins it all into a touching lesson on what life should really be about. It’s Pixar at its most visually creative, too.

As Joe Gardner reaches the afterlife, we see imagery the likes of which they have never attempted before. In the real world, Pixar’s animation borders on photorealism. It’s a beautiful movie, in more ways than one.

6. Bill & Ted Face the Music

If there was one good thing to come out of the last two years, it was Keanu Reeves being in absolutely everything. Bill & Ted Face the Music continues that trend, finally ending a trilogy of cult classic sci-fi comedies that began in 1989.

Bill and Ted are both middle-aged men now, still searching for the song they’re destined to write that will unite the world. Unfortunately, the duo haven’t quite hit the mark yet - and all of time and space is collapsing upon itself as a result.

This was probably the feel-good movie of the year. It’s hard to feel anything but love for a movie that is so heartfelt, sweet and funny like this one. Surprisingly, Alex Winter is the standout here, portraying an older Bill with a dose of much-needed maturity.

Samara Weaving and Anthony Carrigan are also fantastic additions to the cast. Bill & Ted Face the Music might not have saved 2020, but it was certainly one of its brightest moments.

5. The Invisible Man

If I recall correctly, this was the last movie I reviewed in cinemas before lockdowns hit in March. Poor timing aside, The Invisible Man is a fantastic horror movie. We’re introduced to Cecelia, a survivor of abuse who’s being stalked by an ominous, invisible presence.

Elisabeth Moss brings so much to this character, one of the few horror protagonists in recent memory who actually felt like an intelligent human being. Despite all the supernatural gaslighting shenanigans going on, she absolutely refuses to give in.

It’s best if you walk into this movie blind, as most of its trailers spoil the story unnecessarily. I’ll just say this: The Invisible Man mixes in incredibly relevant social commentary with creative scares, and as a result, feels like one of the freshest horror movies I’ve seen lately.

4. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

I feel like some people are going to see Chadwick Boseman’s name pop up for Best Actor nominations come awards season, and assume it’s some sort of polite nod due to the tragedy of his passing.

It’s not. Boseman absolutely slays his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Netflix’s new film adaptation of a 1982 stage play. Directed by George C. Wolfe, its story is set in 1927 Chicago, following a fictional recording session by the real-life blues singer Ma Rainey and her band.

The cast is just dripping with talent. Viola Davis stuns as Ma Rainey - a woman who refuses to accept anything less than what she deserves. Colman Domingo and Boseman play members of her band.

Their characters are constantly at odds throughout the film, as the latter believes he’s far better than the material he’s given to perform.

At every turn, this movie reminds you that it’s based on a play - from its long, passionate monologues to the abrupt scene changes. All of it still works so well, thanks to the strength of its writing.

3. Wolfwalkers

Wolfwalkers is jaw-droppingly beautiful. This animated fantasy movie adapts a tale from Irish folklore, something that animation studio Cartoon Saloon has actually done twice before with The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea.

Wolfwalkers is set in 17th-century Ireland, following a young girl named Robyn and her father, Bill. The English family find it difficult to adapt to life in Kilkenney, an Irish town that seems to barely tolerate their presence.

After Bill is tasked with ridding the forest outside Kilkenney of wolves, Robyn ventures into the woods and discovers the existence of Wolfwalkers - shapeshifting humans who can turn into wolves. Every frame of this film is a literal painting, vivid with colour and sharp with detail.

The story certainly lives up to its beauty too, peppered with twists and colourful characters that keep you engaged until it ends. It’s undoubtedly one of the best-looking animated movies I have ever seen.

2. Palm Springs

I have an affinity for time loop stuff (Groundhog Day, Supernatural’s Mystery Spot), so of course Palm Springs is topping this list. The trope is well-worn at this point: the protagonist wakes up and discovers that they’re stuck reliving the same day again and again, with seemingly no way out.

However, Palm Springs finds new ways to keep itself feeling fresh, simultaneously juggling compelling characters with riotously funny comedy.

The strength of this movie lies in its main duo: Cristin Milioti’s Sarah and Andy Samberg’s Nyles. We meet Nyles fairly deep into his stack of never ending todays, and at this point, he’s given in to his fate.

Things get complicated when he almost hooks up with Sarah however, and accidentally pulls her into his loop.

Unlike Nyles, Sarah absolutely refuses to relive this particular day again and again, and works with him to find a way out. If you're craving Brooklyn Nine-Nine's next season, this'll do the trick.

1. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Much like the painting at the center of this film, Celine Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a work of art. The story follows Marianne, a painter who receives a commission to paint a portrait of Heloise, a young woman who has refused to sit down for such portraits in the past.

Thus, she’s forced to take sketches of different parts of Heloise’s body secretively, under the guise of being her travel companion.

As the two draw closer however, it becomes clear that their connection comes with a ticking clock. Once the painting is completed, this solitary, wonderful moment in their lives will end.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a bittersweet love story, but a gorgeous one bolstered by lavish colours, eye-popping cinematography and a slow-burn pace. This one sticks with you.

