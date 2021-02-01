Here are the new TV shows and films you should absolutely binge in February 2021

2021 continues onward with more new TV shows and movies to watch, as every streaming service continues to go all-guns blazing into the new year.

In February, Singaporeans are finally getting access to Disney+ and with it, a massive lineup of new content. Netflix isn’t slowing down either, with plans to release a new movie every single week of the year.

Here are the new TV shows and movies coming out in February that we’re really looking out for:

1. The Snoopy Show (Feb 5) - Apple TV+

Fans of Peanuts might be happy to know that Apple TV+ is bringing back these much-loved characters for a new series!

Consisting of three seven-minute cartoons, The Snoopy Show has the titular puppy go on adventures with other iconic Peanuts characters like Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder and Peppermint Patty.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for wholesome Peanuts adventures, this’ll do nicely.

2. Malcom & Marie (Feb 5) - Netflix

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is reteaming with Zendaya for this intimate black-and-white drama. The story follows a filmmaker named Malcolm and his girlfriend Marie, who return home from his movie premiere and await its critical response.

The evening takes a sharp turn as revelations about their relationship begin to bubble up to the surface, and test their love.

Euphoria’s Christmas special was an hour-long talkathon like this one seems to be, and I loved it. Can lightning strike twice?

3. Bliss (Feb 5) - Amazon Prime Video

An unfulfilled man (Owen Wilson) becomes aware that he is living in a simulated false reality via a mysterious woman (Salma Hayek), and begins to develop new abilities to manipulate it.

After he begins to traverse both realities with the woman, he begins to lose sight of his old life and family - and must eventually decide where he truly belongs. This looks like a good sci-fi thriller, if you’re into that kind of thing.

4. Space Sweepers (Feb 5) - Netflix

In this Korean sci-fi blockbuster, an uninhabitable Earth has sent humanity into the cold depths of space. Frequent space travel has resulted in the creation of tons of space debris, which is what space sweepers like the crew of Spaceship Victory thrive on.

After an eventful debris chase, the crew stumble upon a crashed space shuttle housing a 7-year-old girl. When they discover that the girl is a dangerous human-like robot wanted by UTS Space Guards, they decide to hold her for ransom. Needless to say, this doesn’t go well.

5. Extinction: The Facts (Feb 7) - BBC Earth/BBC Player

If you’re looking for more documentaries after BBC’s A Perfect Planet , this’ll do nicely. Sir David Attenborough investigates the extinction crisis, exploring what’s driving such a rapid loss of animals and plants while discussing potential solutions to the issue.

In just over 40 years, animal populations have shrunk by 60per cent - so this is no small problem. Unsurprisingly, there are man-made reasons behind the crisis.

6. To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean (Feb 12) - Netflix

This romantic dramedy makes the list seeing as it’s the final film in the ‘To All the Boys’ trilogy, capping off Lara Jean’s journey for good.

In this installment, Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, and a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends and Peter Kavinsky will look like after graduation.

7. For All Mankind Season 2 (Feb 19) - Apple TV+

Apple’s alt-history series For All Mankind returns for a second season, set a decade later in 1983.

It’s the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak, and both the US and Soviets are going head to head to control sites rich in resources on the Moon.

The militarisation of NASA becomes a key part of these characters’ stories, with some using it to advance their own interests while others fight it. Some even find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.

8. Disney+ (Feb 23)

Hey, Singapore is finally getting Disney+! The Walt Disney Company’s new streaming service bundles up content from not just Disney, but Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star too.

Star launches in February worldwide, doubling the amount of content available on Disney+ with TV shows and movies from Disney Television Studios, FX Productions and 20th Century Studios. All that, and you finally get to check out The Mandalorian too.

9. WandaVision (new episodes every Friday) - Disney+

Since Disney+ is now available, Singaporeans can now tune into what is arguably the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most bizarre experiment yet! WandaVision is a glorious throwback to sitcoms past, with each episode themed after a specific decade of television.

Under its campy looks however, lies something more sinister as Vision and Wanda Maximoff slowly start to realise that their neighbours, their lives and indeed their shifting home are not what they seem to be.

When Disney+ launches, WandaVision will be several episodes deep - sparing you the agonising weekly wait between episodes, so you can get to the meat of the mystery quicker. If early critical praise is any indication, this series is not to be missed.

10. High-Rise Invasion (Feb 25) - Netflix

This is one of the many anime series Netflix announced for their 2021 lineup of content, and it looks pretty exciting.

The survival thriller is set in high-rise buildings, “that don’t reach the ground.” The protagonist, Yuri, endeavours to destroy this illogical world and kill powerful enemies wearing 'masks', but how will she go about doing such a seemingly-impossible task?

