Here are the new TV shows and movies you should absolutely binge in April 2021

No, this isn’t an April Fool’s joke.

April is a stacked month of new TV series and movie releases, whether it’s from streaming services like Netflix or the theater - Mortal Kombat is on its way!

We’ll focus on the stuff you can binge online though, and boy is there a lot coming out this month.

Marvel fans get to see the (hopefully) epic conclusion to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier this month, and anime fans get two interesting TV shows to check out on Netflix.

This is a pretty packed month and there’s a lot to cover, but don’t you worry. I got you!

Here are the new TV shows and movies coming out in April worth checking out:

1. Made for Love (April 1) - HBO GO

Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen consistently pick fantastic projects, and this looks like no exception.

Based on a novel by Alissa Nutting of the same name, this series follows Hazel Green (Milioti) - a woman on the run after 10 years spent in a horrific marriage to an unstable and possibly sociopathic tech billionaire (Magnussen).

Unfortunately, she also discovers that her husband has implanted a brand-new monitoring device called the Made for Love in her brain, which allows him to not only track her and watch her, but know her deepest thoughts and feelings as she struggles to survive.

This looks like a dark drama with a sharp comedic edge - and that’s exactly where these actors thrive.

2. Concrete Cowboy (April 2) - Netflix

If you’re in the mood for a good drama, this looks like it’ll hit the spot.

Based on the novel ‘Ghetto Cowboy’ by G.Neri, this movie follows a troubled teen (Caleb McLaughlin) who spends the summer in North Philadelphia with his estranged father (Idris Elba).

The young teen finds himself caught between living a life of crime or embracing his father’s vibrant urban-cowboy subculture, and their relationship grows tense.

3. The Way of the Househusband (April 8) - Netflix

We’re starting to see the fruits of Netflix’s anime-making efforts.

This series became insanely popular after its reveal, mostly because of a novel premise: Former Yakuza Tatsu is a legendary figure in the underworld, but gives up that life after getting married to devote himself fully to being a househusband.

Unfortunately, assassins keep trying to kill the poor guy while he’s just trying to do the cooking, cleaning, washing and grocery shopping in his new domestic life.

Spotty animation aside, this looks really promising.

4. Them (April 9) - Amazon Prime Video

If Amazon Prime Video came out and said that this series was secretly a sequel to Jordan Peele’s Us, I wouldn’t be surprised.

Them is an anthology series that explores terror in America.

The first series is titled ‘Covenant’ and follows a Black family as they move from North Carolina to an all-white neighbourhood in Los Angeles during The Great Migration in the 1950s.

However, their idyllic home soon becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, both human and otherworldly in nature, threaten to destroy them.

5. The Nevers (April 12) - HBO

X-Men, but in Victorian London. That’s it. That’s the pitch.

In The Nevers, London finds itself rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event that gives certain people - mostly women - abnormal abilities that range from the wondrous to the truly disturbing.

Of course, those who belong to this new underclass aren’t readily accepted by society, which puts them in grave danger.

The mysterious widow Amalia True and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair take it upon themselves to protect these gifted ‘orphans’, but they will have to face brutal threats to do so.

Joss Whedon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly) served as creator and showrunner for this season, but stepped down afterwards and the show plans to continue production without his involvement.

That’s likely a good thing, given the numerous allegations of mistreatment and abuse that have recently been levied against him.

READ ALSO: Justice League actor says Joss Whedon was 'abusive' and 'gross' on set

6. Shadow and Bone (April 23) - Netflix

Netflix's next big series is an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's acclaimed Grishaverse novels.

Shadow and Bone takes place in a war-torn world, where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free.

As she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same, and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems.

7. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale (April 23) - Disney+

It's way too early to say where this show is headed, but we do know that it's ending very soon.

Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been an absolute thrill ride so far, packing in movie-level action with big reveals on the history of Steve Rogers' Super Soldier serum.

The Flag Smashers are a growing threat, and Baron Zemo is about to enter the fold - and on top of all that, we've got the newly-elected Captain America John Walker running around and doing his own thing.

Sam and Bucky have their work cut out for them, it seems.

8. Yasuke (April 29) - Netflix

Studio MAPPA have been churning out excellent anime left and right (Attack on Titan Final Season, Jujutsu Kaisen), and this is their next project.

Yasuke is a six-episode series based on the world's first real-life African samurai warrior, who served the powerful warlord Oda Nobunaga during the Sengoku era, and follows his adventures in a fantastical version of feudal Japan.

As Yasuke tries to get used to civilian life after partaking in so much violence, he finds himself tasked with transporting a mysterious child targeted by dark forces and evil warlords.

9. The Mitchells vs. The Machines (April 30) - Netflix

If you're looking for a fun animated movie to watch with the family, this'll do nicely.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines is produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller - the writers behind 22 Jump Street, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Lego Movie, which was enough to get this movie on our radar.

When Katie Mitchell gets accepted into the film school of her dreams, her nature-loving dad Rick decides that the entire family is going to go on a road trip to see her off.

Unfortunately, a robot uprising erupts around the world Terminator-style during their road trip, which throws yet another wrench in Katie's plans.

Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman and more star.

Most importantly, Doug the Pug plays Monchi, the Mitchell family's pet dog!

10. Assembled: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (April 30) - Disney+

*Captain America voice*: So, you finished The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. You're not getting another MCU adventure until Loki premieres in June, so what are you going to do?

Well, you could either watch The Bad Batch when it comes out in May, or you can check out Disney+'s Assembled series.

Assembled takes us on a behind the scenes tour behind the production of each Marvel Studios series, with the first episode focusing on WandaVision. If you haven't seen blue Vision with ears, you haven't lived.

Episode two will be a documentary on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and who knows what production tidbits we'll get to see when it launches?

But please, no more blue Vision. He haunts me.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.