Here’s how Taiwanese celeb, Dee Hsu, maintains her slim figure

You’ve probably seen her in Jolin Tsai’s Ugly Beauty World Tour in Taiwan as the final celebrity guest. But this time, Dee Hsu, also known as Xiao S, is making waves for a different reason. Besides showing up in an audacious style, Hsu also created a buzz over her svelte figure.

A mother of three, Hsu retains a high level of control over her body. She had recently shared on her Instagram the “sacrifice” she had to go through for the concert — squeezing into a pair of high heels to sing and dance left her knees bruised.

To better fit into her stunning black outfit, she has been exercising strict control over her diet.

A meal would consist of a boiled egg, a few pieces of meat and vegetable and a small piece of tofu. Ahead, we show you how Hsu achieved her body and the lengths she took to get to her ideal weight.

1. Be strict with your diet

Hsu once shared that besides exercising, controlling your diet is an important step to achieving a slim figure.

The diet menu she once revealed goes as such: breakfast is two slices of apple, two slices of pear or a piece of papaya with a bowl of oats, lunch is an egg and dinner is a three-course meal of light dishes that has to be consumed before 6 pm.

If she is feeling unbearably hungry at night, she will make a glass of sugar-free oat drink, which has low calories and high satiety. Even though the process would be tough, her performance and figure at the concert more than made up for it.

2. Aerobic exercise + weight training

Any fitness enthusiast will know this, but in order to create a beautiful figure, weight training is necessary to complement aerobic exercise. From the video that Hsu shared, we can see that she is doing exercises with dumbbells with the instruction of a fitness trainer.

According to Hsu, the professional and good-looking trainer was found by her husband, who helped Hsu fall in love with the gym. For those who can’t find the motivation to workout in a gym, why not try Hsu’s method and find a good-looking instructor!

3. Practice dancing

As many of you know, Hsu is an avid fan of dancing, regardless of the style and form. Zumba, which combines elements of Latin dance with high rhythm, is a particular favourite.

She had even once commented that Zumba was a mix of various dance styles that trained the heart and lungs but was nevertheless fun and addictive.

The combination of high rhythm and dance steps will help any train their figure unknowingly over time. So try Zumba if you’re looking for an interesting way to slim down.

4. Play badminton

Hsu isn’t only adept at dancing, but she is also a pro at badminton. If you had paid attention to her Instagram, you would notice that she has been loving the sport over the past years, playing against friends.

She even has a saying where she can’t let a single shuttlecock drop, attesting to how much passion she puts into both dance and badminton. And because of these badminton photos, netizens can see how the 42-year-old celeb still maintains her youthful looks and spirit.

Plus, her long, slender legs and toned muscles earned from training are also worthy of our commendation.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.