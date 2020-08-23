Here's how Asian celebrities celebrated their wedding anniversaries

One of Singapore’s most beloved celeb couples, Fann and Christopher started dating after filming drama Looking for Stars in 2000 before getting married in 2009.

Their son Zed was born 5 years later. The couple invited their family members to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary dinner at 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung restaurant in September last year.

A video shared by Christopher on his Instagram showed the couple sharing a kiss after they walked into the restaurant with Zed. They also wore matching shirts with the words “Fann + Chris = Zed” printed on the back.

Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu

PHOTO: Instagram/Joanne Peh

Joanne and Yuwu were friends for 10 years and had co-starred in many dramas before going into a relationship. Married in 2014, the good-looking couple finally got time to themselves when they took a 12-day trip to Morocco in September to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary last year.