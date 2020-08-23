Here's how Asian celebrities celebrated their wedding anniversaries

Whether it’s a lavish event or low-key ceremony, we love hearing the details about celebrity fairytale weddings. However, it’s even sweeter to hear how they make the effort to keep things romantic after their nuptials.
Like us, celebrities also have to put in time and effort to keep the spark alive in their marriage. From exotic trips to surprise gifts, here are how 10 Asian celeb couples made their wedding anniversaries special.
Fann Wong and Christopher LeePHOTO: Instagram/Fann Wong
One of Singapore’s most beloved celeb couples, Fann and Christopher started dating after filming drama Looking for Stars in 2000 before getting married in 2009.
Their son Zed was born 5 years later. The couple invited their family members to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary dinner at 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung restaurant in September last year.
A video shared by Christopher on his Instagram showed the couple sharing a kiss after they walked into the restaurant with Zed. They also wore matching shirts with the words “Fann + Chris = Zed” printed on the back.
Joanne Peh and Qi YuwuPHOTO: Instagram/Joanne Peh
Joanne and Yuwu were friends for 10 years and had co-starred in many dramas before going into a relationship. Married in 2014, the good-looking couple finally got time to themselves when they took a 12-day trip to Morocco in September to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary last year.
In an interview with local media, Yuwu said that this was a trip that they had been anticipating for a long time because he and Joanne became parents shortly after they got married.
Their son and daughter did not go along with them, and they took the opportunity to reconnect and spend time with each other. Although he missed his children, he thinks it’s something all married couples with kids should get to enjoy once in a while.
Xiang Yun and Edmund ChenPHOTO: Instagram/Xiang Yun
Did you know that Xiang Yun only dated Edmund for 3 months before marrying him in 1989? Although it was a whirlwind courtship, their marriage has withstood the test of time.
The loving couple celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary by having a family meal at home with their children Chen Yixi and Chen Yixin in June this year. Posting a photo of the happy family on Instagram, the veteran actress wrote in the caption that she is the happiest when she is with her family.
The couple who enjoys travelling, previously celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary by taking a romantic boat trip on the Aegean Sea in Greece.
Jay Chou and Hannah QuinlivanPHOTO: Instagram/Jay Chou
The superstar couple got married in not one, but three wedding ceremonies in the UK, Taipei, and Australia in 2015. They now have two children Hathaway and Romeo.
The Taiwanese singer and his Taiwanese-Australian model-actress wife celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last year in the romantic city of Florence in Italy and shared stylish snaps of their vacation on social media.
Hannah also shared two photos that were taken at the same spot five years apart and captioned it as “5 year challenge” on her Instagram.
Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo
PHOTO: Instagram/Son Tae-young
The Stairway to Heaven South Korean actor married actress Son Tae-young in 2008. To celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in 2018, the couple did a photoshoot for Marie Clarie magazine in South Korea.
The shoot was in Bali and included their son Ruk-hee and daughter Ri-ho. Although Tae-young does share photos of her children on her social media, it was the first time the family did a proper photoshoot together.
For their 11th anniversary last year, the former Miss Korea uploaded a series of candid shots of the two of them on Instagram and simply added the words “11y” on the photos.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
PHOTO: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
The Indian actress and American singer and actor Nick Jonas had a star-studded wedding in December 2018. For their first wedding anniversary last year, she surprised him with a puppy named Gino.
The Quantico star posted a video on Instagram showing a sleeping Nick being woken up by a puppy German Shepard with a bow tied around it. The two of them also posted throwback photos of their wedding ceremonies on their social media accounts and reaffirmed their love for each other.
Anita Yuen and Julian Cheung
PHOTO: Instagram/Julian Cheung
In what could possibly be one of the best wedding anniversary gifts ever, Hong Kong actor Julian Cheung gave his wife fellow actress Anita Yuen two properties for their 15th wedding anniversary in 2016.
He had purchased the properties for her so that she could collect rental as a side income. For their 19th anniversary this year, Julian posted a photo of him and a flushed-faced Anita on his Weibo account and cheekily wrote, “19th anniversary, Anita is someone who still blushes when she takes a photo with me.”
Anita reposted the post on her Weibo with a red wine glass emoji and wrote, “I don’t just blush, my heart is also beating, and my palms get sweaty,” before thanking him for the 19 years of marriage. The couple have a teenage son named Morton.
Yuna and Adam Sinclair
PHOTO: Instagram/Yuna
The Malaysian singer-songwriter married her Malaysian-British husband, director Adam Sinclair in a lush forest-themed wedding in January 2018. They met on a music video shoot in 2013 before entering a relationship in 2015.
For their second wedding anniversary this year, her husband travelled to Boston to spend time with the US-based singer. She thanked him for flying over to see her on their anniversary and posted a throwback photo of their beautiful wedding on Instagram.
Donnie Yen and Cecilia Wang
PHOTO: Instagram/Cecilia Wang
For their 16th wedding anniversary, the Hong Kong action star posted a video of their wedding album and a sweet message to former beauty queen Cecilia on his Instagram.
He wrote, “16 years ago these beautiful words I said, “To have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part!” And I’ve lived happily after! Happy Anniversary my dear Mrs Yen!”
The couple also went on a trip to Napa Valley for their anniversary where they dined at Michelle-starred restaurants and took part in wine-tasting sessions. In a previous interview with local media, he revealed that his secret to a happy marriage is to always listen to his wife.
The couple has a son and a daughter. Donnie also has a son from his previous marriage.
Aaron Kwok and Moka Fang
PHOTO: Instagram/Moka Fang
Aaron and Moka’s second wedding anniversary became extra special when they welcomed their second child on the exact date last year.
Announcing the news on his Instagram, the Hong Kong star said that he was extremely happy and grateful for the arrival of the cute and healthy baby and thanked everyone for their blessings.
He also expressed his appreciation to Moka for her hard work. The Heavenly King married the Chinese model-actress in a private ceremony in April 2o17 and had their first daughter later that year.
This article was first published in Her World Online.