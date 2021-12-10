Here's how Chris Pratt's Mario sounds like in parody indie game; spoiler - it's obnoxious

Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) has taken on a couple of roles that surprised many and left them confused. Namely, Pratt will be voicing Mario and Garfield in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. and Garfield animated movies.

Super Mario Bros. is slated to be released in the US on 21 December 2022, but for those who can’t wait to find out what Pratt would sound like as Mario, fret not. An indie game developer, Woe Industries, has made a parody game titled Chris Pratt is Mario. It can be played in your web browser now, and is hosted on itch.io.

The parody is a remake of the first level of the original Super Mario Bros. game on the NES. The only difference is that voice lines from Pratt have been added. Each action is accompanied by an exclamation from Pratt. Every jump is paired with Pratt saying “Jumping jacks!”, and every death with “That’s super disappointing”, for instance.

The parody is loud, funny, and obnoxious. Hopefully, the movie will be nowhere as annoying.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.