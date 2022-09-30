Here's how Hugh Jackman's Wolverine can shake up the MCU in Deadpool 3

With the surprise announcement that Ryan Reynolds is bringing Hugh Jackman along for the ride in Deadpool 3, multiple generations of Marvel fans are celebrating.

But what exactly does the return of Jackman's Wolverine mean for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)?

For starters, it's another building block towards the MCU's grand plan of establishing mutants.

We've had sprinkles of it here and there, such as the reveal of a mutation in Kamala Khan's genes in Ms Marvel, or Patrick Stewart's reprisal of his iconic role as Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – both scenes underscored by the classic theme song from 1992's X-Men: The Animated Series.

Namor, who will be making an appearance in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has also been confirmed to be half-mutant.

However, with Deadpool's supporting cast typically shining a bigger spotlight on mutants – like Colossus, Juggernaut, Cable, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and now Wolverine – we just might get our first mention of the big M word in Deadpool 3.

Jackman's return could also signal the possibility that the Deadpool and Wolverine road trip movie that Reynolds previously alluded to could become a reality.

The idea was said to contain elements of Akira Kurosawa's Rashomon (a concept which was similarly explored in The Last Duel), adapted from Japanese author Ryunosuke Akutagawa's In A Grove and Rashomon, which would mean showcasing different recounts of what actually happened in the road trip from the perspectives of the two superheroes.

This opens plenty of storytelling opportunities: Maybe from Deadpool's perspective, he was in the MCU all along? Or maybe the duo are on a road trip to get into the MCU? The possibilities are endless.

After all, let's not forget that Deadpool 3 marks Wade Wilson's debut in the MCU.

Given that there has been a huge focus on the multiverse in many of the MCU's latest offerings, fans have been speculating that Deadpool will find his way into the main 616 universe through multiversal shenanigans.

With confirmation that Deadpool 3 will retain the series' R-rating, we might even get a loose adaptation of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe from the comics.

Imagine the sheer impact of Deadpool killing off beloved established X-Men characters as a send-off to the Fox Marvel Universe. Jackman's Wolverine just might be one of the casualties in this epic bloodbath, paving the way for a new Wolverine in the MCU.

Regardless of how Jackman's Wolverine plays into the MCU, his breezy chemistry and chaotic-sibling energy with Reynolds will surely make Deadpool 3 a fun movie to watch. September 2024 can't come soon enough.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.