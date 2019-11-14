Here's what you missed at K-pop festival Kamp 2019

K-pop fans went kamping on Nov 9 and 10 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and before you ask, that is not a misspelling.
The act of taking part in the K-pop festival, Kamp, was dubbed as kamping and it saw many Singaporean fans closely interacting with their idols such as Chungha, Super Junior, NCT 127 and Gfriend via a red carpet event and concert. Aside from the aforementioned artistes, Momoland, Alexa, Sonnet Son, Stray Kids, WJSN and Ha Sung-woon also participated in the event.
Scroll through our gallery to see what went down during Kamp 2019.