Here's what you missed at K-pop festival Kamp 2019

K-pop fans went kamping on Nov 9 and 10 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and before you ask, that is not a misspelling.

The act of taking part in the K-pop festival, Kamp, was dubbed as kamping and it saw many Singaporean fans closely interacting with their idols such as Chungha, Super Junior, NCT 127 and Gfriend via a red carpet event and concert. Aside from the aforementioned artistes, Momoland, Alexa, Sonnet Son, Stray Kids, WJSN and Ha Sung-woon also participated in the event.

Scroll through our gallery to see what went down during Kamp 2019.

Super Junior. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi

Donghae from Super Junior. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi

Leeteuk from Super Junior. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi

Kyuhyun from Super Junior. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi

Eunhyuk from Super Junior. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi

From left to right: Taeyong and Taeil from NCT 127. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Wong Xue Min

From left to right: Jaehyun, Johnny and Mark from NCT 127. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Wong Xue Min

From left to right: Johnny and Jaehyun from NCT 127. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Wong Xue Min

NCT 127. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Wong Xue Min

Chungha. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Wong Xue Min

Sonnet Son. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi

Alexa. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Wong Xue Min

I.N from Stray Kids. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi

Han from Stray Kids. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi

Seungmin from Stray Kids. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi

Felix from Stray Kids. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi

WJSN. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi

Yeonjung from WJSN. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi

Yeoreum from WJSN. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi