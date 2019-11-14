Here's what you missed at K-pop festival Kamp 2019

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Xue Min
Wong Xue Min
AsiaOne

K-pop fans went kamping on Nov 9 and 10 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and before you ask, that is not a misspelling.

The act of taking part in the K-pop festival, Kamp, was dubbed as kamping and it saw many Singaporean fans closely interacting with their idols such as Chungha, Super Junior, NCT 127 and Gfriend via a red carpet event and concert. Aside from the aforementioned artistes, Momoland, Alexa, Sonnet Son, Stray Kids, WJSN and Ha Sung-woon also participated in the event.

Scroll through our gallery to see what went down during Kamp 2019.

Super Junior. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi
Donghae from Super Junior. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi
Leeteuk from Super Junior. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi
Kyuhyun from Super Junior. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi
Eunhyuk from Super Junior. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi
From left to right: Taeyong and Taeil from NCT 127. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Wong Xue Min
From left to right: Jaehyun, Johnny and Mark from NCT 127. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Wong Xue Min
From left to right: Johnny and Jaehyun from NCT 127. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Wong Xue Min
NCT 127. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Wong Xue Min
Chungha. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Wong Xue Min
Sonnet Son. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi
Alexa. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Wong Xue Min
I.N from Stray Kids. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi
Han from Stray Kids. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi
Seungmin from Stray Kids. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi
Felix from Stray Kids. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi
WJSN. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi
Yeonjung from WJSN. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi
Yeoreum from WJSN. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi
Luda from WJSN. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lim Jia Yi

 

