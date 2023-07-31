Here's why The Return of Superman's Haru, 13, is driving dad Tablo to 'the verge of going bankrupt'

Her dad is a famous rapper, but Haru has her own favourites at the age of 13.

According to Tablo from South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High, his daughter, who is best known for her appearance on the variety show The Return of Superman between 2013 and 2016, likes BTS, Stray Kids and Seventeen.

Appearing on the inaugural episode of former-TVXQ and JYJ member Jaejoong's YouTube channel, Tablo aired his grievances about his daughter's love of idol groups.

"To be honest, I need to get something back from the industry," the 42-year-old said.

"Because the amount of money I'm spending on K-pop and the cost for just one album these days…"

When asked how many versions of albums Jaejoong and other idols had back in the day, the 37-year-old responded that they had "several".

"You guys started it," Tablo accused him. "You guys were the first ones, but the stone you guys slightly rolled is now a huge boulder.

"There are now 20 versions just for one album!"

Jaejoong countered by saying that people could "just listen to the music" and asked if there was a reason why buying all the CDs was necessary.

"It's because of photocards," an exasperated Tablo countered. "That's also from you guys. Everything's all because of you guys!

"The things I've bought, I'm almost at the verge of going bankrupt."

'You don't remember at all'

On his show titled Jaechingu (or Close Friend), Jaejoong invited Tablo to catch up with him and reminisce.

According to Tablo, Epik High had made their debut a month or two before TVXQ (formerly known as DBSK) in 2003, and he and Jaejoong had run into each other in the bathroom at the KBS studio during the recording of the TV programme Music Bank.

"We took two or three years longer [compared to you] to get famous," Tablo said, to laughs from Jaejoong and the production crew.

"You made your debut with Hugs, we met in front of the KBS bathroom, bowed 90 degrees and both of us were like, 'Who was that?'"

However, while TVXQ went on to become famous quickly, Tablo added that fame evaded Epik High for a few more years.

Even Jaejoong had scant memories of Epik High and Tablo from back then.

He asked Tablo what the name of Epik High's title song was, to exasperation from Tablo, and didn't remember Epik High winning at the weekly Music Bank competition for their single Fly against TVXQ's Rising Sun either.

"It was merely one of the moments when you were the candidate for first place [at a music show], but for me, it was the first time in my life," Tablo complained.

Jaejoong's reason for not remembering?

TVXQ was competing against bigger idols and singers of the day compared to rookie Epik High.

"When I talk about the level [of our competitors]," Jaejoong said. "We competed with Seo Taiji, you know? And Rain when he was really popular."

Tablo, who even remembered that Jaejoong had hugged him after Epik High's victory, pleaded: "Don't do this."

Epik High performs in Singapore on Sep 23.

