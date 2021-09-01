Here's your first look at Resident Evil reboot's Leon Kennedy, Claire and Chris Redfield

The cast for the live-action reboot, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City was announced back in October 2020, and now we finally get to see some images of the actors as their characters.

In the first image, we see Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) donning Claire’s signature red jacket, and Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) in Leon’s Raccoon Police Department uniform.

PHOTO: Sony Pictures Releasing

Another image shows us Chris Redfield, Albert Wesker, Jill Valentine, and Brad Vickers in the distinctive Spencer Mansion, with their guns drawn and ready to rumble.

Played by Robbie Amell (Code 8), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy, Terminator: Dark Fate), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp, Ready Player One), and Nathan Dales (Letterkenny) respectively, it remains to be seen if the film will be replicating any in-game puzzle mechanisms, and if the ‘Jill sandwich’ line will be included.

PHOTO: Sony Pictures Releasing

In the third and last image, we get a glimpse at the horrors and cruelty of Umbrella’s experiments, with one of their test subjects Lisa Trevor, played by contortionist Marina Mazepa (The Unholy, Malignant), appearing extremely unsettling in this one single still image.

Looks like our heroes are ready to take on the zombie horde, and we will be able to experience the seminal first two games of the series in a brand new way. One thing is for sure, there will be no struggling with tank controls here.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is expected to release in theatres on Dec 2, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.