Here's your last chance to catch Dune and No Time To Die in Shaw Imax

There's no doubt that Dune and No Time To Die look amazing on IMAX!

With that being said, Shaw is bringing both blockbusters back for a one-week limited run, from now till Nov 3, 2021.

With both movies boasting crisp and sharp cinematography and visuals, they really deserve to be experienced in their full cinematic glory.

With one movie being a science-fiction epic brought to life, and another being an action-packed James Bond spy thriller, if you don't have anything planned for the weekend and haven't caught either movie yet, this is your weekend plan sorted out.

Fans of either the Bond franchise or the Dune series, this is your last chance to catch these movies in IMAX, with their full potential unleashed and on display.

Don't miss out on this opportunity and grab your tickets now!

