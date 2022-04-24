'He's probably at home nagging': Xiang Yun thought she won't win at Star Awards 2022, told husband Edmund Chen not to come

Were you surprised to see Xiang Yun walking down the red carpet with son Chen Xi instead of husband Edmund Chen earlier this evening?

The 58-year-old actress told AsiaOne why Edmund wasn't present at the awards this year during an interview after she snagged the Best Evergreen Artiste Award.

She said: "I really didn't expect [to win]. People asked me if my family members were coming. Edmund asked me, 'Are you going to win? If you are then I'll attend the awards'. I told him that I wouldn't win, so he said he wouldn't be coming because he's busy with something at home."

"He was probably nagging at home when I went up on stage just now," she laughed.

When asked why she thought she wouldn't win, Xiang Yun explained that My Star Bride was a very strong contender, likening it to My Little Nonya back in 2009.

"I thought Meijiao would win, that's what I felt."

As for her celebration, the veteran actress intends to keep it simple by having a meal with her family.

She said: "I only have one way of celebrating, and it's to eat! I don't know what I'm going to eat yet, but I'm going to call my family when I get back because winning this award is really a surprise.

"I had this thought that I wouldn't win any more awards once I'm 60 because this industry becomes more competitive each year."

"Previously I only had a few competitors, but now that there are more people, do I still have a chance? I thought that I wouldn't have a chance anymore. But somehow I still managed to get the award this year. Perhaps the secret to winning is just not expecting to win," she joked.

