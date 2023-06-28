'16 years... is not easy': Yvonne Lim witnesses Jam Hsiao's marriage proposal to manager and secret girlfriend Summer Lin

Can a marriage proposal be any sweeter?

On Monday (June 26), in a mansion adorned with pale pink and white flowers, Jam proposed to the secret love of his life, Summer Lin, who is also his manager.

In his latest social media post on Tuesday (June 27), the 36-year-old singer wrote: "I wish to share my joy with all my loved ones… I want to let everybody know I am living blissfully. I have music, basketball and good friends, a loving family and all of my supporters. I have so much, and now I have love, a complete love.

"I am happy that I have reached this stage of my life. I hope to receive your blessings and hope that you will find love that belongs to you too.

Sharing more about his relationship with Summer, who's 14 years his senior, he added:

"It's June 27, 2023, Summer's birthday. Happy birthday to her, and I wish her peace, good health and happiness. She is my most trusted work companion since I started my singing career 16 years ago.

"On June 26, I proposed to Summer, and also heard the words I longed for the most. Yes, I have said goodbye to my single life. I will treasure her and love her. I will transform my joy into music. I will cherish all the good and bad that life gives me. Thank you for patiently reading through this. I love you all."

Summer and Jam have known each other since he debuted in 2007. Since the start of Jam's career, both he and Summer, 50, have never publicly acknowledged that they were in a relationship, though rumours abound.

Local actress Yvonne Lim, who is currently based in Taiwan, also posted about the proposal on her Instagram account yesterday. Turns out, Jam and Summer are the godparents to Lim's two children with her Taiwanese husband, Alex Tien.

The 46-year-old actress wrote: "I am beyond words and there were lots of happy tears. We are feeling over the moon, it's so beautiful! 16 years... is not easy… the godfather and godmother of my children, you can finally be together… Congratulations! I'm so happy for you! I wish you a lifetime of happiness!"

A video of the proposal posted on YouTube channel NewShowBiz yesterday evening showed a house decorated with light pink and white flowers with photos of Jam and Summer lining the walls.

Summer, dressed in a white top and black pants, is seen holding a pink rose as she is brought to the house by an unidentified man. She appeared stunned upon seeing that the house was jam-packed with guests.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tz1y4_jh_kg[/embed]

As she saunters through the house and ambles up the stairs, Summer is gifted with a pink rose by every person she greets.

On the second floor, she is greeted warmly by a large group of people, among whom are host Karen Hu, daughter of well-known Taiwanese host Hu Gua, actress Alyssa Chia, and singer Show Lo.

Summer then jokes that Jam must be playing a prank on her as they lead her to yet another floor, with her exclaiming: "Where else are we headed to?"

She is soon led into a dimly lit room with a long hallway. Jam, donning a black-and-white suit, is seen standing at the end of the hallway as he gazes at her lovingly. By this point, both their eyes are glistening with tears.

Jay Chou and his wife Hannah Quinlivan, both inconspicuously dressed in black, can be spotted behind Jam, taking photos of the emotional moment.

Holding back tears, Jam addresses Summer in the video: "Mama (Summer's nickname), it's been tough on you. You have endured so much for me. I want to make up for the past where others could not see my love for you. I will spend the rest of my life and do my best to love you. Mama, will you marry me?"

"I do!" Summer responds enthusiastically.

Jam is shown putting on the ring for her as they embrace each other, with Jam planting kisses on his new fiancee. A smiling Yvonne can be seen among the many guests in the background capturing the happy moment.

The video ends with a celebratory shot showing Jam and Summer flanked by all the invited guests.

