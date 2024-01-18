Highlander reboot to be Chad Stahelski's next movie

The Highlander reboot will be Chad Stahelski's next movie.

The 55-year-old filmmaker has been developing the new take on the classic 1986 fantasy movie for several years and it has been confirmed that the project — which has Henry Cavill in the lead role — will be his next outing behind the camera.

The announcement is part of a new deal between Stahelski and Lionsgate that will give the director oversight of both the Highlander and John Wick franchises for the studio.

Chad said in a statement: "I am pleased to be able to grow my relationship with Lionsgate in this new oversight role for the John Wick universe and its further expansion.

"John Wick is so close to my heart and to be able to continue shepherding it will be a blast for me. I'm so happy to also be launching another franchise with Highlander, a world that is so rich with engaging stories to be told."

The original Highlander film starred Christopher Lambert, Clancy Brown and the late Sean Connery as immortal beings who hunt down one another to collect more power.

It was notable for its "There can only be one" catchphrase and Queen soundtrack, ultimately spawning four sequels and three TV spin-offs.

It has not been confirmed if Henry will be playing a brand new character or one from a previous project but Chad knows that the former Superman star has the "physicality and empathy" to lead the movie.

He said: "Henry obviously has the physicality, but that doesn't mean a whole lot if you can't carry the empathy of a character that's lived 500 years, and I needed somebody who could do both.

"The character's arc spans hundreds of years and he becomes many different personalities, all of which extend the timeline of his emotional growth.

"Then during our first meeting, my suspicions were confirmed: Henry was immediately riffing on the idea of the burden of immortality and you could see in his eyes that he can transform himself from being a young, vibrant soul to an old, wise soul. He had this combination I was fascinated by."

ALSO READ: Donald Glover brings Mr. & Mrs. Smith back on the screen