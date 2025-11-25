Hilary Duff announces details of her first album in over 10 years

Hilary Duff has announced the details of her first album in more than a decade, Luck…or Something.

Set for release on Feb 20, 2026, the follow-up to her 2015's Breathe In. Breathe Out. has already been previewed by the lead single, Mature.

Explaining the meaning behind the LP's title, Hilary shared: "I am often asked how I still have my head on straight after growing up in this industry.

"The album title is my way of answering that question. It's luck, but there's also a lot of weight in the '…or something'. Many of the things I've been through along the way are held there, and I feel like ultimately that's what's shaped me."

The So Yesterday singer teamed up with her Grammy award-winning songwriter and producer spouse, Matthew Koma — who has penned hits for Britney Spears and Pink — on her new material.

Mature, which was co-written with Madison Love, is "autofiction inspired by romantic misadventures in her formative years".

Hilary said: "Mature is a little conversation that my present self is having with my younger self.

"The two of us are reflecting on an experience and sending love to each other. It's a chuckle, a wink and a sense of being grateful that we are sure-footed in where we landed."

The album details come after Hilary announced she will be returning to the stage for the first time in more than a decade.

The 38-year-old star is set to play a series of intimate shows in North America and London.

The Small Rooms, Big Nerves dates commence Jan 19 at London's iconic O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, followed by shows at History in Toronto, on Jan 24, New York City's newly opened Brooklyn Paramount on Jan 27, and Los Angeles' historic Wiltern on Jan 29.

Fans can expect to hear more new songs at the concerts.

Hilary said: "It's happening.

"I'm over the moon to be stepping on stage again. I've got some new songs that I can't wait to share with you and of course some old favourites we can scream together. It's been a minute and I've missed you. Let's make some mems."

In September, it was announced that she will star in an intimate docuseries about her return to music.

Hilary — who shot to fame starring in the titular role in the Disney Channel comedy series Lizzie McGuire in the early 2000s — signed to Atlantic Records ahead of her highly anticipated return to music, and the docuseries will explore the highs and lows of Hilary's comeback.

The project is being directed and executive-produced by the Grammy-nominated Sam Wrench, who previously helmed Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter.

The docuseries will feature stylised interviews, performances and videos from Hilary's personal archive.

