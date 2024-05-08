Hilary Duff gives birth to baby girl

Hilary Duff has given birth to a baby girl.

The 36-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce the birth of her fourth child, and her third with her husband Matthew Koma.

Alongside some behind-the-scenes photos from her home water birth, Hilary wrote on Instagram: "Townes Meadow Bair [bear emoji], now we know why she made us wait so long… She was perfecting those cheeks!

"I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past five days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you've been here all along beauty.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6rZGXRPRM3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

"5/3/24."

Hilary already has Mae, two, and Banks, five, with Matthew, while the actress also has Luca, 11, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Hilary always wanted to become a mum — but the actress initially found it to be an "isolating" experience.

She previously said on The Motherly Podcast: "I'd say it was a little isolating in the beginning because I didn't have any friends that had babies yet. But I had been working for such a long time that it felt like a natural step for me and I always knew I wanted to be a mom.

"I always knew that was going to be my number one priority in life. So I felt ready on some fronts and a little scared on others, but I really only got scared once I was pregnant."

Hilary acknowledges that motherhood can be challenging. However, the actress — who has been married to Matthew since 2019 — still enjoys the stresses.

She said: "It's just this is what it is. It's messy and it's the best, messiest thing ever."

