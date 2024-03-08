Him Law doesn't understand why 'so many people gathered around the director's monitor' to watch him shoot steamy love scene

A recent episode of the TVB drama Happily Ever After? had viewers clutching their pearls.

The salacious series is split into four parts — Divorce, Infidelity, Misplaced Love and Repair — and has Him Law's cheating character Tim involved in steamy scenes with both his wife Emma (Yoyo Chen) and Mira (Venus Wong), who pursues him.

Netizens even wondered whether Him, 39, had a "physiological reaction" while shooting scenes in the shower with Venus and in bed with Yoyo.

Him responded to Hong Kong media: "Frankly, these aren't even the steamiest scenes I've shot in my career. I was in Marriage with a Liar with Chrissie Chau, and the scenes in there were bolder."

He explained that, while shooting intimate scenes, he communicates fully with his co-star beforehand. There are also a lot of things to take into account when filming starts, so Him added that viewers could "rest assured" that he would not be thinking about "other things" outside acting at all.

Breaking the illusion further, Him said that he wore swimming trunks during the shower scene and jeans during the bed scene.

"I don't understand why so many people gathered around the director's monitor, thinking that there was something to watch," he joked.

Him has been married to actress Tavia Yeung, 44, since 2016 and added that he did not need to "report" to her before shooting those scenes.

Him added: "If I had to do that, it would be an insult to her professionalism. Both of us have the same job and would naturally understand."

Though Him didn't ask Tavia directly if she'd watched the episode of Happily Ever After? as she was working, he said her assistant told him via WhatsApp that she had read a news report about it.

She didn't mention it at all once she returned home, so Him was confident that there was "no problem".

