His Dark Materials gets renewed for a third and final season

HBO and BBC One have renewed His Dark Materials for a third season, with eight episodes set to complete the original trilogy by author Philip Pullman.

The third season is set to adapt from The Amber Spyglass and will begin production in 2021.

PHOTO:HBO

News of the series’ renewal came less than a week before the premiere of the second season’s finale on HBO, and two days after it premiered on BBC.

A report by Radio Times stated that the team at Bad Wolf Studio have already been hard at work on the development of the upcoming third season.

“Basically we are in the early stages of development, which will quite quickly go into the latter stages of development for us to make the show, said the show’s executive producer Joel Collins.

“There’s very few of us in a very secret group doing early work, which is exciting and complex. We’re trying to solve the puzzle away from all the eyes and the noise.”

PHOTO: HBO

His Dark Materials’ season 2 saw the retain of its main cast, including Dafne Keen as Lyra, Amir Wilson as Will, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby, and Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter.

The show welcomed newcomers such as Andrew Scott as Colonel John Parry, Simone Kirby as Dr Mary Malone, and Terence Stamp as Giacomo Paradisi.