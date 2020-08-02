HK singer Sandy Lam and musician Jun Kung end 8-year romantic relationship

Sandy Lam and Jun Kung started dating in 2011.
PHOTO: Facebook/Sandy Lam 林憶蓮, Facebook/Jun Kung 恭碩良
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

He kept the beat for Hong Kong singer Sandy Lam, taking on drumming duties in her shows.

Musician Jun Kung, 42, was also her romantic partner for eight years but her manager has now said that the couple have split up.

Lam, 53, was previously married to well-known Taiwan musician Jonathan Lee, 61, with whom she has a daughter.

They divorced in 2004 and Lam started dating Jun in 2011.

According to Apple Daily, her daughter, now 21, initially did not get along with Jun but he won her over after he taught her how to play the guitar and drums.

On Thursday (Feb 6), Lam posted about the separation, writing: "It was with hearts full of sorrow that we decided to move on our own paths after eight years of going through thick and thin together.

"This was a difficult decision but one we consciously made with deep love and caring for each other."

Jun and I had consciously uncoupled in January 2019. It was with hearts full of sorrow that we had decided to move on...

Posted by Sandy Lam 林憶蓮 on Thursday, 6 February 2020

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

