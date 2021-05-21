Hocus Pocus 2 reunion in the works with stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are set to reunite for Hocus Pocus 2.

The three actresses starred in the 1993 fantasy comedy movie as the three Sanderson sisters - Winnie, Sarah, and Mary respectively - and it has now been confirmed they will don their witchy garb once again for a sequel to the Disney cult classic.

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere on Disney Plus in 2022, and will tell the story of how three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to modern day Salem, and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.

The movie will begin production this autumn under the direction of Anne Fletcher, who is taking over directing responsibilities from her friend and colleague Adam Shankman, who is taking on an executive producing role.

Lynn Harris will serve as a producer, whilst Adam will be joined by Ralph Winter and David Kirschner as executive producers.

In a statement, Adam said: "As heartbroken as I am that I won't be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney Plus due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn't be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people's lives with her previous work.

"I am still grateful and proud to help shepherd this ingenious project as executive producer alongside producer Lynn Harris, whom I have loved and admired as a colleague and friend since she helped get me the job choreographing Boogie Nights."

As of the time of writing, there is no firm release date for the project, and no other casting announcements have been made.