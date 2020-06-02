Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies, aged 103

US actor Kirk Douglas was renowned for the macho and not-always-likeable tough guy roles he took on in around 90 movies over a six-decade career.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

LOS ANGELES - US silver screen legend Kirk Douglas, the son of Jewish Russian immigrants who rose through the ranks to become one of Hollywood's biggest-ever stars, has died, his family said Wednesday. He was 103.

One of the last survivors of the golden age of cinema, Douglas was renowned for the macho and not-always-likeable tough guy roles he took on in around 90 movies over a six-decade career.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," his son, movie star Michael Douglas, said in a statement posted to Facebook.

"To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

