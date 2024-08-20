Hollywood stars to add sizzle to Democrats' convention

LOS ANGELES — An actor who played a fictional TV president will host the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday (Aug 19), part of the star power taking centre stage in support of Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

Tony Goldwyn, who portrayed President Fitzgerald Grant III in the ABC drama Scandal, was tapped to emcee the convention's kickoff night. Goldwyn has been active in Democratic politics and has advocated for criminal justice reform.

The Office TV star Mindy Kaling and actor Kerry Washington, who played a political fixer on Scandal, will take over convention hosting duties later in the week.

Country artist Mickey Guyton and singer-songwriter Jason Isbell are scheduled to perform on Monday evening. Music legend James Taylor, who sang at the 2012 Democratic convention, will close out the night.

A month ago, George Clooney and other frustrated stars publicly called for President Joe Biden to exit the race. Some had threatened to withhold campaign contributions to the party.

Feelings changed when Biden ended his reelection bid and support swelled around Vice President Harris, who as a native Californian is no stranger to Hollywood, having served the state as both attorney general and a US senator.

Now, actors and musicians are clamouring to appear at the convention or other Harris events, say political consultants.

"They are organically, authentically excited about this ticket, not just as celebrities but as people, as parents, as creators," said Donna Bojarsky, a Democratic strategist who has worked with celebrities.

Celebrities including John Legend and Billy Porter will headline nighttime parties and concerts during the four-day convention. Veep TV star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is scheduled to moderate a policy discussion with female governors.

While Hollywood names tend to support Democrats, Republican candidate Donald Trump brought out some famous backers at his party's convention in Milwaukee in July.

Country singer Lee Greenwood, pro wrestler Hulk Hogan and reality TV personality Savannah Chrisley were among those who appeared on his behalf.

To Beyonce or not to be

In Chicago, buzz is building around pop superstar Beyonce, given her past support for Democrats.

In 2013, Beyonce sang the National Anthem at President Barack Obama's inauguration. In 2016, she and husband Jay-Z headlined a concert for Hillary Clinton.

More recently, the Grammy winner granted the Harris campaign permission to use the song "Freedom" to pump up crowds at public events, according to CNN. Last year, Beyonce gifted a pair of concert tickets to Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Beyonce's publicist did not respond to requests for comment on whether the singer would take part in the convention.

Democrats have been hoping for support from pop superstar Taylor Swift. The singer was on tour in London on Monday and there was no indication she would appear in Chicago during the week. Trump on Monday posted a fake image saying Swift had endorsed him.

Many Hollywood actors, producers and filmmakers view Harris as their hometown candidate.

She shares a home with Emhoff, a former entertainment lawyer, in the celebrity enclave of Brentwood on the west side of Los Angeles. Media executives and stars got to know her during her campaigns for state office and for president in 2020.

In some Democratic circles, however, there is a worry that too many celebrity supporters could fuel a backlash. Some felt Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 election, created an image of elitism with a long parade of stars campaigning for her.

Bojarsky does not share that concern. She believes entertainers' support helps candidates by drawing the attention of the media and the public, and by providing validation in a celebrity-driven culture.

For Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, celebrity endorsements may be more significant than in the past, she said.

"This campaign is about the zeitgeist," Bojarsky said. "It's about the place to be, about where people's hearts and minds want to be."

When celebrities back a candidate, "it solidifies this notion that this is where you want to be," she said.

The Democratic convention is reaching beyond traditional Hollywood. A blue carpet was rolled out for social media stars. Comedian and actor Matt Friend will conduct interviews that will be featured on Snapchat.

After the convention, Hollywood figures are expected to appear at campaign rallies and get-out-the-vote drives in the weeks leading up to the Nov 5 election.

