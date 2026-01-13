Home Alone star Daniel Stern charged with soliciting prostitution

Home Alone star Daniel Stern has been charged with a misdemeanour count of soliciting prostitution.

The 68-year-old actor — who appeared in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York as well as two City Slickers films — had a brush with police at a motel in Camarillo, California and was issued a citation, according to People.

Ventura County District Attorney spokesperson Joey Buttitta told the outlet: "From what I understand, he was cited at the location and released... The Ventura County Sheriff's Office submitted their ticket or citation to us and it is being reviewed by our prosecutors."

Buttitta told People Daniel was charged on Monday (Jan 12). TMZ.com reported the citation was issued on Dec 10 and the actor was not arrested.

Daniel is best known for playing hapless criminal Marv in festive favourite Home Alone but he left Hollywood some time ago and now lives on a farm in Ventura, California where he raises cattle and grows citrus fruit with his wife Laure.

Daniel previously admitted he loves the enduring popularity of the 1990 film, but he prefers to appreciate it from a distance.

He told People magazine: "I love knowing that everybody loves it but, like, actual people come at me and say, 'We love it.' It's a little overwhelming sometimes."

He also insisted he had no plans to take part in any 35th anniversary celebrations for Home Alone, adding: "I don't leave my farm. It's no offence to the movie. I'm just... a phone call, Zoom call, I'm in. but... I'm a bit of a homebody."

He added: "I did know that it was a gem of a movie. John Hughes wrote the funniest script I've ever read. I mean, I was rolling on the floor, laughing reading it. It was so funny, but it was also full of heart and you know — the kid and the neighbour saves him and he and the mother reunite...

"I mean it was so emotional. It was so funny, it was so true and so I did know that. I was hopeful that we were making a great movie. I had no idea obviously — no one could — of the longevity of its life."

